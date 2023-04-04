How Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho Are Returning for Live-Action Moana Remake

There's just no telling how far our excitement goes for this movie.
Disney's 2016 animated movie Moana will soon return to the screen in live-action format, Walt Disney Studios announced on April 3. And that's not all—Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui the demigod, as well as serve as a producer on the film.
Auli'i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, will also head back to the fictional island of Motunui as an executive producer on the project, according to Deadline.
The project also comes with personal significance for Johnson, whose late grandfather Peter Maivia served as the inspiration for Maui.
"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," Johnson wrote on Instagram April 3. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."
As for what fans can expect from the live-action remake, Johnson noted there's still "much more to come," but teased that the project will tell a story through "the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people."
The original 2016 film followed Moana, the daughter of a village chief who sets on a high-stake quest with Maui across the ocean to save her island.
Cravalho, who is not yet confirmed to reprise her role as Moana, also penned her a message of excitement for movie, noting that it's been "whispered about for years!"
"Moana has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses," she wrote on Instagram April 3. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."
