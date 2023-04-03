Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Risqué Keyhole Skirt

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To "Nasty" Bathroom Comments

Kourtney Kardashian is getting cheeky.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Kardashians star posted a shot of herself in a two-piece denim outfit from behind. The dark jean look had nude criss cross stitching down the back of the jacket. As for the keyhole skirt, the sticking was crossed right on Kourtney's butt, giving viewers a glimpse at her sheer stockings underneath.

The Poosh founder's photo story comes a week after another pic made waves on her feed. After posting a photo dump which featured a snap of her bathroom floor covered with multiple plates of food, the comments went wild.

"Food on the toilet, that's nasty," one confused user wrote underneath her March 27 post. "Food in the bathroom is not the move."

However, Kourtney later took to her Instagram Stories to address the strong reactions, writing, "the comments about this photo" with swirly-eyed emojis. As it turns out that picture was simply a behind-the-scenes look at her and husband Travis Barker's campaign for their plant-based chicken company, Daring.