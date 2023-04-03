How Going Gray Is Inspiring Shania Twain's Electrifying Hair Transformations

Shania Twain's outlook on beauty will impress you much.
The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has never been afraid to experiment with her looks. Case in point? In the last few months alone, she's pushed the style boundaries with electrifying hairstyles that include a platinum blonde 'do, bubblegum-pink tresses at E!'s People's Choice Awards and, more recently, vibrant red hair at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
So, what exactly is inspiring country music legend to switch up her hair color? Well, she revealed it has to do with going gray.
"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she told E! News in an exclusive interview during the CMT Music Awards red carpet on April 2. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."
The 57-year-old continued, "As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'"
Shania, who took home the CMT Equal Play Award, hinted that she'll opt for even more wild looks once she goes entirely gray.
"I might change my hair color every week," she shared. "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."
She added, "It's almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion."
Shania's boldness with beauty is just one way she expresses herself. Back in December, while accepting The Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, she encouraged her fans to be unapologetically themselves.
"Giddy up kids," Shania began her speech onstage. "Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. There is power in numbers. We are in this together. Love is love and when a door slams in your face, just run and leap at that door and kick it down. You won't regret it."
She concluded, "Be the queen of you."
And in case you missed the 2023 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, you can catch up on Paramount+.