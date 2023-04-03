How Going Gray Is Inspiring Shania Twain's Electrifying Hair Transformations

Watch : Shania Twain Talks Playing With Hair Color Since "Going Gray"

Shania Twain's outlook on beauty will impress you much.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has never been afraid to experiment with her looks. Case in point? In the last few months alone, she's pushed the style boundaries with electrifying hairstyles that include a platinum blonde 'do, bubblegum-pink tresses at E!'s People's Choice Awards and, more recently, vibrant red hair at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

So, what exactly is inspiring country music legend to switch up her hair color? Well, she revealed it has to do with going gray.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she told E! News in an exclusive interview during the CMT Music Awards red carpet on April 2. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

The 57-year-old continued, "As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'"