Harry Jowsey Shares His Gym Bag Essentials, Including Socks That Have 198,000+ Five-Star Reviews

We interviewed Harry Jowsey because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For Too Hot to Handle alum and YouTuber, Harry Jowsey, fitness and wellness is all about balance. While you may find muscle therapy compression sleeves and protein powders in his gym bag, you'll also find a Smucker's peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and Summer Fridays face masks.
If you want to kickstart your fitness routine with some help from Harry, you've come to the right place. Harry shared some of his top workout essentials with E!, and his recommendations will definitely have you feeling motivated to hit the gym.
"Don't be afraid to have a day off, to have a day to yourself as you need," Harry tells E!. "Sometimes you need both the mental and physical moments to relax and recover."
Below, shop some of Harry's most-loved products that will never go missing from his gym bag.
Small Everyday Gym Bag
For an affordable and functional gym bag, Harry recommends Gymshark's small everyday gym bag. The look is currently in stock in both black and red, for just $42.
Summer Fridays Summer Silk Nourishing Body Lotion
You can find this Summer Fridays body lotion in Harry's gym bag. The silky lotion is infused with Cocoa Butter and Shea Butters, and it is super nourishing without leaves a non-greasy finish on the skin.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
This award-winning face mask has a spot in Harry's gym bag for good reason. The formula has niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and brighten your complexion.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Pure Perfume
This Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Pure Perfume has a spot in Harry's gym bag for its stunning scent that isn't too overbearing. Plus, you can get it on sale at Amazon right now.
Old Spice Solid Deodorant
This Old Spice deodorant is a gym bag staple for many, including Harry.
AXE Styling Messy Look Textured Matte Hairstyle Pomade
To give his hair a refresh after a workout, Harry relies on this AXE styling pomade that is easy to use and effortless.
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
This Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is a great pick-me-up product after an intense workout.
Dickies Men's Dri-Tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack
You can find these Dickies crew socks in Harry's gym bag. The soft, breathable and comfortable socks have over 198,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwich
When it comes to a post-workout snack, Harry recommends these Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches.
NormaTec Pulse 2.0
For a splurge-worthy product that Harry uses along with his workouts, he recommends the NormaTec Pulse 2.0.
"I usually use [it] after the gym a couple of times a week which helps recovery and blood flow," he explains.
