Harry Jowsey Shares His Gym Bag Essentials, Including Socks That Have 198,000+ Five-Star Reviews

For Too Hot to Handle alum and YouTuber, Harry Jowsey, fitness and wellness is all about balance. While you may find muscle therapy compression sleeves and protein powders in his gym bag, you'll also find a Smucker's peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and Summer Fridays face masks.

If you want to kickstart your fitness routine with some help from Harry, you've come to the right place. Harry shared some of his top workout essentials with E!, and his recommendations will definitely have you feeling motivated to hit the gym.

"Don't be afraid to have a day off, to have a day to yourself as you need," Harry tells E!. "Sometimes you need both the mental and physical moments to relax and recover."

Below, shop some of Harry's most-loved products that will never go missing from his gym bag.