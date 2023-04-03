Why Josh Lucas Is Confident Yellowstone Can Survive Without Kevin Costner

Watch : "Yellowstone" Star Luke Grimes on Why the Show Is Special

The cast of Yellowstone is staying positive during a tumultuous time on and off the ranch.

After it was reported in February that Kevin Costner—who plays family patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network western—would be leaving the show at the end of season five, its ensemble cast expressed optimism that the show can still thrive without its leading man.

"I do think so," Josh Lucas, who plays young John Dutton on the series, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at PaleyFest April 1. "I think the show shifts based on where [creator] Taylor [Sheridan]'s energy is, where Taylor's focus and his mind is. It's a fever dream."

Josh also noted that, as the show has grown in popularity, so has the viewers' admiration for a wide swath of the show's characters.

"What you're seeing is the idea that people are also deeply invested in Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), Jamie (Wes Bentley)," he said, "and all the different iterations of how the show evolves and emerges."

For the record, Paramount Network would not confirm Kevin's exit from the series, saying in a statement to E! News at the time of the report, "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."