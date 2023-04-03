Gerard Piqué Calls Out Shakira Fans Over Social Media Hate

Watch : Gerard Pique Breaks Silence on Shakira Split

Weeks after speaking out about his split from Shakira, Gerard Piqué has more to say.

The sports star, who has since moved on with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, called out fans of the "Hips Don't Lie" singer over the social media hate he says has hiked up since their June 2022 breakup.

"My ex-partner is Latin American," he said on a Twitch Livestream April 1 via translation. "You don't know what I've received from her fans on social media. Thousands of barbarities."

As for how it affects him, Piqué doubled down that the social media comments are worth "zero" to him.

"I don't care about anything, really," Piqué continued. "It's zero. It's people who don't have lives. How much care should you give them? It's zero. You won't ever know them in real life. They're like robots."

Shakira seemingly responded to Piqué—with whom she shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—the next day on Twitter. Accompanying her messages with multiple flags from Latin American countries, the Colombia artist wrote April 2 via translation, "Proud to be Latin American."