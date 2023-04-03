Ariana Madix's Revenge Dress for Vanderpump Rules Reunion Is Hotter Than You Expected

Watch : Ariana Madix CONFRONTS Ex Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix is coming in red hot!

After host Andy Cohen previously teased that the Bravo star sur-ved up an unforgettable dress for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion show, fans got to see the final look April 3.

Bravo revealed the 37-year-old wore a red cutout Mônot dress, which left her torso nearly exposed apart from some well-placed bands across the chest and waist.

"Ariana, is it safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?" Andy previously asked during a March 22 video shared on Instagram Stories. Ariana replied, "I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed."

That guy just so happens to be Tom Sandoval, who had a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss before his nine-year romance with Ariana came to an end.

The shocking turn of events—now known to fans as Scandoval—will be dissected in great deal when the reunion airs later this spring. But for now, Andy promises it will be well worth the wait.