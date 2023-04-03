Ariana Madix's Revenge Dress for Vanderpump Rules Reunion Is Hotter Than You Expected

Before the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs later this spring, Bravo gave fans a tease into what Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and the rest of the cast wore for the explosive taping.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 03, 2023 9:39 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesEntertainmentNBCUE! InsiderAriana Madix
Watch: Ariana Madix CONFRONTS Ex Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix is coming in red hot!

After host Andy Cohen previously teased that the Bravo star sur-ved up an unforgettable dress for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion show, fans got to see the final look April 3. 

Bravo revealed the 37-year-old wore a red cutout Mônot dress, which left her torso nearly exposed apart from some well-placed bands across the chest and waist.

"Ariana, is it safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?" Andy previously asked during a March 22 video shared on Instagram Stories. Ariana replied, "I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed." 

That guy just so happens to be Tom Sandoval, who had a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss before his nine-year romance with Ariana came to an end.

The shocking turn of events—now known to fans as Scandoval—will be dissected in great deal when the reunion airs later this spring. But for now, Andy promises it will be well worth the wait.

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

"I am not over-hyping this. I truly can't believe it," he said during his April 3 SiriusXM Radio Andy broadcast. "It was a real reckoning. If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done in what I would say an aggressive manner—a confrontational manner—you will get it."

And if you're searching for the cast's outfits for the big event, you're in luck. Keep reading to see the glamorous looks Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and more wore.

Plus, keep up with the drama when Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Gives Update on Pamela Anderson Relationship

2

Barbie Ferreira Reveals the Truth About Her Euphoria Exit

3

VPR's Oliver Saunders Defends Raquel Leviss Amid Scandoval

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Ariana Madix

In Mônot

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Tom Sandoval

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Raquel Leviss

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Tom Schwartz

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Lala Kent

In JAD GHANDOUR

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Scheana Shay

In Miss Circle

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Katie Maloney

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

James Kennedy

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Ally Lewber

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

In Dolce & Gabbana

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Gives Update on Pamela Anderson Relationship

2

Barbie Ferreira Reveals the Truth About Her Euphoria Exit

3

VPR's Oliver Saunders Defends Raquel Leviss Amid Scandoval

4

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

5

See Ariana Madix’s Revenge Dress for Vanderpump Rules Reunion