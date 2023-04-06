Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79

Five months after Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79, new details surrounding her death have emerged.

The Fleetwood Mac band singer died from an "ischemic stroke," according to her death certificate obtained by multiple outlets.

The coroner also listed an undisclosed malignant cancer: "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," as a secondary cause of death along with an "atrial fibrillation"—a heart arrhythmia—as a third contributing factor.

Fleetwood Mac confirmed Christine's passing in a November 30 Facebook post, writing, "There are no words to describe our sadness."

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band continued. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."