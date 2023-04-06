Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Five months after Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79, new details surrounding her death have emerged.
The Fleetwood Mac band singer died from an "ischemic stroke," according to her death certificate obtained by multiple outlets.
The coroner also listed an undisclosed malignant cancer: "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," as a secondary cause of death along with an "atrial fibrillation"—a heart arrhythmia—as a third contributing factor.
Fleetwood Mac confirmed Christine's passing in a November 30 Facebook post, writing, "There are no words to describe our sadness."
"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band continued. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."
That same day, Christine's family revealed in a statement that the Grammy winner had "peacefully" passed away at a hospital following a "short illness."
Christine joined Fleetwood Mac—which was co-founded by her then-husband John McVie and Mick Fleetwood—as a co-vocalist and keyboard player in 1970, going on to write classic hits such as "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop."
And shortly after her death, her Fleetwood bandmates, including Mick, Stevie Nicks and former member Lindsey Buckingham shared moving tributes to their late friend on social media. And just a few months later at the 2023 Grammys—where she won a posthumous Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals with "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza— Christine was honored by Mick, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt as they sang her hit "Songbird."
"For me to get to tribute Christine, because they've been—the band and Christine—so influential on me, but also to get to do it with Mick, it's so deep and meaningful to me," Sheryl exclusively told Bobby Bones during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "I feel like I'm getting the honor of getting to honor."
Mick added that their performance was the trio's way of "collectively representing Christine."
"What she meant as a person in Fleetwood Mac and of course personally to me and the band members and a lot of other family members," he shared with E! News. "Outside of that, I think it's a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie."