Olympian Sunisa Lee Ending College Gymnastics Career Early Due to Health Issue

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

Sunisa "Suni" Lee is stepping off the mat.

The Olympian recently announced that she will prematurely end her college gymnastics career at Auburn University due to a "non-gymnastics health related issue" related to her kidneys.

"For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks," Lee wrote on her Instagram Stories April 3. "I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical to treat and among my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery."

Though her time at Auburn gymnastics has been cut short, the 20-year-old, who enrolled at the school after being crowned the all-around champion at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, is still hoping to stick more landings at the 2024 Olympic Games. After all, the sports star has plenty of Olympic medals to win after previously picking up a bronze medal for the uneven bars and a silver medal for the team all-around competition with teammates Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.