Ashley Graham Recalls Overcoming Fashion Industry Stereotype in Empowering Speech

Now this is model behavior.

Ashley Graham delivered a powerful speech about challenging stereotypical beauty standards when she was honored at the National Women's History Museum's 2023 Women Making History Awards on March 31. Taking the stage at The Schuyler in Washington, D.C., the model and body image activist reflected on how she "had no idea what the fashion industry was really like" when she was first scouted as a tween at a Nebraska mall.

"When I got more experienced, I realized that I had stepped into a world that didn't think I fit the mold of what success and beauty truly looked like," Ashley continued, recalling the countless times people dismissed her due to her size. "Throughout my career, I've heard so many noes."

Though Ashley said there had been "many days when I had questioned myself, my value and what I had to offer," she persisted thanks to a strong support system of women. Those women, the 35-year-old explained, helped shaped "every pivotal moment in my life."