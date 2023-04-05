Chloe Bailey's Dream Role Is Playing This Superhero in a Marvel Movie

Chloe Bailey is ready to enter her superhero era.
Having already starred on hit TV series like Grown-ish and Swarm, the 24-year-old is now revealing the character she's always wanted to play on the big screen: Storm in a potential Marvel X-Men movie.
"That's always been a huge dream of mine," Bailey exclusively told E! News. "I've always wanted to be a superhero and I would love to do the stunts and the training and everything like that. It would just be a dream come true to be honest. She's one of my favorites. She is my favorite. I would really, really love that."
And when it comes to choosing her next roles, the actress noted that being able to challenge herself is the most important part. "I love doing comedy and I also love drama," she explained, "and I would love to do more films that make you think."
While we wait for Bailey's comic book fantasy to come to fruition, fans can catch the star in Peacock's new film Praise This. In the flick, she plays Sam, an aspiring singer whose parents send her to Atlanta to help save her cousin's failing competitive youth gospel choir.
Bailey said being part of a mostly Black cast was a highlight of the project. "I think it's always so great to have proper representation of what our friends and our peer groups look like," she gushed, "that also has a positive message that you can relate to as you watch it."
And while Sam is on the receiving end of some shade from the conservative church crowd, Bailey revealed she can relate having faced criticism over her sultry social media posts and sexy music videos.
"Because I love god so much, I always talk about him in interviews and some of the feedback I'll get is, 'How can you talk about god and be this risqué?'" she explained. "What people don't realize is god has made us perfectly in his image and who are we as human beings to judge one another? I know God loves me exactly as I am. And clothes are materialistic, we can't take clothes or even this human body to heaven with us."
Hear more from Bailey—including her dream music collaborations and what she thought of seeing sister Halle Bailey in Disney's The Little Mermaid trailer—in the exclusive video above.
Praise This premieres April 7 on Peacock.
