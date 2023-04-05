Chloe Bailey's Dream Role Is Playing This Superhero in a Marvel Movie

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Bailey said being part of a mostly Black cast was a highlight of the project. "I think it's always so great to have proper representation of what our friends and our peer groups look like," she gushed, "that also has a positive message that you can relate to as you watch it."

And while Sam is on the receiving end of some shade from the conservative church crowd, Bailey revealed she can relate having faced criticism over her sultry social media posts and sexy music videos.

"Because I love god so much, I always talk about him in interviews and some of the feedback I'll get is, 'How can you talk about god and be this risqué?'" she explained. "What people don't realize is god has made us perfectly in his image and who are we as human beings to judge one another? I know God loves me exactly as I am. And clothes are materialistic, we can't take clothes or even this human body to heaven with us."

Hear more from Bailey—including her dream music collaborations and what she thought of seeing sister Halle Bailey in Disney's The Little Mermaid trailer—in the exclusive video above.

Praise This premieres April 7 on Peacock.

