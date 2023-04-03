Ben Affleck Serves Up the Laughs While Getting Mistaken for Matt Damon in Dunkin' Commercial

After starring in a Dunkin' commercial with Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl, Ben Affleck is back and serving up another hilarious ad. Watch it here.

Watch: Ben Affleck MISTAKEN for BFF Matt Damon in New Dunkin' Commercial

Order for Ben Affleck!

Nearly two months after making his Dunkin' commercial debut, the actor is back. And his second ad, which debuted April 3, is all about the roast. No, not roasting coffee beans but rather playfully poking fun at his longtime pal Matt Damon

The 30-second spot opens with Affleck at a Boston-based Dunkin' explaining his thought process for the new ad.

"I thought it'd be like authentic and meta," the Oscar winner, 50, explains to the employees. "Yes, I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial? You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me."

There's just one little problem: The team members think they're talking to Damon.

"I do know you!" one employee replies. "Departed."

And they're clearly fans of the Bourne actor, too. "Yeah! I love him," adds another. "I love him."

However, Affleck doesn't express the same level of admiration. "Nah," he responds. "I mean, some of his work."

And after hearing how Damon has had a "really consistent career," Affleck lets out a groan and decides to take his Dunkin' to go.

Of course, fans know Affleck and Damon are best friends. In addition to winning an Oscar together for writing Good Will Hunting, they run a studio together called Artists Equity, which both produced their new movie Air and provided the creative strategy for the Dunkin' commercial. In fact, Affleck wore multiple hats for the ad. Not only did the Argo alum star in the spot, but he also came up with the idea for it, directed it and executed its production.

Viewers last saw Affleck—a longtime Dunkin' devotee—appear in a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin', which also starred his wife Jennifer Lopez. And in case you're wondering what his go-to order is, he's shared that too.

 

"It's just iced coffee, milk, two sugars—sometimes Splenda, depends," he told People in February. "I do sometimes have to admit to going almond milk because, if you really wanna know the truth, sometimes I forget. But really milk and sugar—not too many sugars."

