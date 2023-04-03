Ben Affleck Serves Up the Laughs While Getting Mistaken for Matt Damon in Dunkin' Commercial

Watch : Ben Affleck MISTAKEN for BFF Matt Damon in New Dunkin' Commercial

Order for Ben Affleck!

Nearly two months after making his Dunkin' commercial debut, the actor is back. And his second ad, which debuted April 3, is all about the roast. No, not roasting coffee beans but rather playfully poking fun at his longtime pal Matt Damon.

The 30-second spot opens with Affleck at a Boston-based Dunkin' explaining his thought process for the new ad.

"I thought it'd be like authentic and meta," the Oscar winner, 50, explains to the employees. "Yes, I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial? You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me."

There's just one little problem: The team members think they're talking to Damon.

"I do know you!" one employee replies. "Departed."

And they're clearly fans of the Bourne actor, too. "Yeah! I love him," adds another. "I love him."

However, Affleck doesn't express the same level of admiration. "Nah," he responds. "I mean, some of his work."

And after hearing how Damon has had a "really consistent career," Affleck lets out a groan and decides to take his Dunkin' to go.