Amanda Seyfried Interrogates Tom Holland in First Look at The Crowded Room Thriller

Make room for The Crowded Room.

Apple TV+ has released a set of first look images for its upcoming limited series thriller starring Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland, who also serves as an executive producer.

In one of the April 3 pictures, Seyfried's character interrogates Holland in a late-1970s precinct, with the pair staring each other down in a cold stalemate. Other images capture Holland with long hair leaning against some era-specific wallpaper, Rossum driving a convertible with a young boy and a suited Seyfried standing in front of a blackboard.

Additionally, Holland shared a fifth image of himself covered in blood to his Instagram page, simply captioning the shot with the show's release date, "9th of June."

In addition to the sneak peek, the streaming platform teased what to expect from the miniseries.