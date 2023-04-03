Amanda Seyfried Interrogates Tom Holland in First Look at The Crowded Room Thriller

Make room for The Crowded Room.
Apple TV+ has released a set of first look images for its upcoming limited series thriller starring Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland, who also serves as an executive producer.
In one of the April 3 pictures, Seyfried's character interrogates Holland in a late-1970s precinct, with the pair staring each other down in a cold stalemate. Other images capture Holland with long hair leaning against some era-specific wallpaper, Rossum driving a convertible with a young boy and a suited Seyfried standing in front of a blackboard.
Additionally, Holland shared a fifth image of himself covered in blood to his Instagram page, simply captioning the shot with the show's release date, "9th of June."
In addition to the sneak peek, the streaming platform teased what to expect from the miniseries.
"The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979," per the synopsis. "A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."
The 10-episode series comes from Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman and also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.
According to the late Flowers for Algernon author Daniel Keyes, The Crowded Room is based off his 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, about the first man to plead insanity in court due to dissociative identity disorder (DID).
Unlock the secrets of The Crowded Room, streaming June 9 on Apple TV+.