Just 10 Etsy Finds Our Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With This Month

If you're looking to spruce up your space or wardrobe with handmade, unique finds, there's no better place to shop than Etsy. With an array of distinctive, vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decorations and more, Etsy has thousands of fun finds to sift through.
So, we're taking the guesswork out of shopping with this guide to some of our most-loved finds from Etsy. Whether you're looking to add some eye-catching jewelry to your collection or vintage glassware to your kitchen, you'll find it all here.
Below, find 10 of our favorite Etsy clothing, jewelry and home finds that are fun, handmade and waiting to be added to your cart.
Strawberry Shirt
This strawberry-adorned shirt is the cute and casual piece you need to add to your spring wardrobe. Perfect for those days when you just feel like wearing your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers, you'll reach for this t-shirt to complete the look.
Wavy Rectangular Hoop Clay Earrings
These handmade wavy rectangular clay earrings will steal the show no matter how you style it. The attention-grabbing earrings comes in pink, blue, lavender and green, and we can't decide which shade we're more in love with.
Flower Mug Set
This handmade ceramic mug set will make your morning cup of coffee or tea so much sweeter. The iridescent flower mug set has a trendy puffy design that is unique and photo-worthy.
Sun Catcher
If you want to add warmth and character to your space, a suncatcher is a beautiful way to do just that. This dainty, illuminating suncatcher come in a few design options, and they'll add a wonderful celestial vibe to any room you place it in.
Extra Large U Shaped Candle
Spruce up your space with these minimalistic, U-shaped candles that come in an array of versatile colors. The chic soy candles are beautifully designed and excellent quality, according to reviewers.
5-Pack Hair Clip
This set of hair clips is perfect for keeping your updo in place and looking pretty. The set of five comes in a pink or green option.
One reviewer gushes, "Shipped fast, and they have great grip! All my curly hair fit in this clip after I bound it up tightly. And it stayed securely! Great purchase and lovely colors."
Double Hoop Huggie Earrings by Caitlyn Minimalist
Elevate your jewelry game with these simplistic double hoop huggie earrings. The look comes in both gold and silver, and can be worn on their own or stacked with other hoops and studs.
One reviewer raves, "Exactly what I wanted. Small hoops for every day wear. I almost never take them off. Comfortable and, so far, great quality. Love them."
Colorful Coasters
Add these colorful coasters to your home as a cute and functional decorative piece. The gradient aura coasters are especially perfect for the spring and summer.
Vintage Wavy/Squiggle Stem Martini Glasses
Serve your favorite cocktails or mocktails in these wavy stem martini glasses. We love the pop of color with the vibrant blue stems. The glasses are vintage, too!
This Is My Happy Place | Pink and Orange Poster
If there's anywhere you should be shopping for wall art, it's Etsy. Fill your home with good vibes with this pink and orange poster that reads, "This Is My Happy Place."
