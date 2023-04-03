Just 10 Etsy Finds Our Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to spruce up your space or wardrobe with handmade, unique finds, there's no better place to shop than Etsy. With an array of distinctive, vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decorations and more, Etsy has thousands of fun finds to sift through.

So, we're taking the guesswork out of shopping with this guide to some of our most-loved finds from Etsy. Whether you're looking to add some eye-catching jewelry to your collection or vintage glassware to your kitchen, you'll find it all here.

Below, find 10 of our favorite Etsy clothing, jewelry and home finds that are fun, handmade and waiting to be added to your cart.