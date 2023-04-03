Tom Brady's Latest Outing With His and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Is a Work of Art

Watch : Tom Brady Shares Glimpse Inside Beach Day With His 3 Kids

Tom Brady's touchdown passes aren't the only works of art in Florida.

Over the weekend, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took son Benjamin Rein, 13 and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, to Superblue Miami for a family friendly outing. And Tom documented the whole day on social media.

As seen on his Instagram Stories, the athlete and his kids—who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—explored the art museum and even posed for photos during the immersive experience filled with lights, mirrored mazes and more.

In one post, Benjamin and Vivian smiled together in front of a colorful wall of digital flowers as Post Malone and Swae Lee's track "Sunflower" played in the background.

It's just one of the many activities Tom is enjoying with his kids as he gets used to life off of the field. Just last month, the 45-year-old and his kids—including his son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—enjoyed a tropical vacation with some of dad's most beloved teammates.