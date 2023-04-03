Tom Brady's Latest Outing With His and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Is a Work of Art

Tom Brady's touchdown passes aren't the only works of art in Florida.
Over the weekend, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took son Benjamin Rein, 13 and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, to Superblue Miami for a family friendly outing. And Tom documented the whole day on social media.
As seen on his Instagram Stories, the athlete and his kids—who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—explored the art museum and even posed for photos during the immersive experience filled with lights, mirrored mazes and more.
In one post, Benjamin and Vivian smiled together in front of a colorful wall of digital flowers as Post Malone and Swae Lee's track "Sunflower" played in the background.
It's just one of the many activities Tom is enjoying with his kids as he gets used to life off of the field. Just last month, the 45-year-old and his kids—including his son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—enjoyed a tropical vacation with some of dad's most beloved teammates.
"Beach day with the crew," Tom wrote on Instagram March 28 after enjoying a getaway with former New England Patriots players Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. "@bradybrand swimsuit always."
And while Gisele skipped out on this sporty trip, she continues to support her ex-husband as he enters a new chapter of his life.
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she told Vanity Fair for its April cover story released March 22. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
So, what else is grabbing the attention of Tom these days? While his kids remain a priority, the BRADY designer recently acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Plus, he'll return to football in a new role when he begins broadcasting duties for Fox Sports in 2024.
