Bella Hadid Shares Insight Into Her Battle With Depression and Fatigue Amid Lyme Disease Journey

Bella Hadid is sharing wisdom about that tooth.

The supermodel recently shared an update on an ongoing tooth infection she's had for the last year, revealing that the issue caused a flare-up of her Lyme Disease.

"Tooth update," she captioned the April 1 TikTok, in which she showed off inflamed tissue around her eyes. "There was a low-grade infection underneath the tooth, NEXT to the tooth I thought was suffering (she's good) which is the one I got a root canal on a year ago. It continued to spread down, causing a low grade infection in my jaw. I have felt in my heart for months that I needed this tooth out, to heal the rest, and if not, it was going to take me out!"

The 26-year-old then urged her followers to make sure they stay on top of their health.

"Please listen to your bodies my friends please!!!" she continued. "This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, guy, brain, spine, bones etc oh, and the entire nervous system."