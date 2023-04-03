Bella Hadid Shares Insight Into Her Battle With Depression and Fatigue Amid Lyme Disease Journey

Bella Hadid is sharing wisdom about that tooth.
The supermodel recently shared an update on an ongoing tooth infection she's had for the last year, revealing that the issue caused a flare-up of her Lyme Disease.
"Tooth update," she captioned the April 1 TikTok, in which she showed off inflamed tissue around her eyes. "There was a low-grade infection underneath the tooth, NEXT to the tooth I thought was suffering (she's good) which is the one I got a root canal on a year ago. It continued to spread down, causing a low grade infection in my jaw. I have felt in my heart for months that I needed this tooth out, to heal the rest, and if not, it was going to take me out!"
The 26-year-old then urged her followers to make sure they stay on top of their health.
"Please listen to your bodies my friends please!!!" she continued. "This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, guy, brain, spine, bones etc oh, and the entire nervous system."
Bella—who along with her mom Yolanda Hadid and her brother Anwar Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2012—has been vocal about her struggle with the disease over the years. As she explained on TikTok, even the smallest distress can lead to flair ups.
"Any minor trauma to the body whether it's physically or mentally can cause Lyme to flare up," her caption continued. "My jaw has been so inflamed, and would flare up/inflame randomly when I was/am overly stressed or over working. Some days it's okay! And some days are difficult. But when my jaw/nerves started to hurt on an aggressive level; it just went 0-100. And now we're here!"
But amid the pain, Bella revealed one place that's helped her find solace: the riding stables. "I am okay though," she noted. "I feel better when I'm riding. (And after starting 2 rounds of antibiotics) (that in itself is a wild ride) I think my horses just really take my mind off the pain."
And after getting her tooth extracted, Bella headed back to the app a day later to give an update in which she showed off the culprit before further getting candid about her health issues. Listing out a slew side effects from the disease that she suffered through, Bella wrote: "crying in the shower, pain parallel to my spine on both sides, shoulder blades and meridian track and going batsh--t emotionally," to name a few.
Replying to one user who wrote "Also sick since my teens, it stole everything, thanks for opening up I find it so hard to talk about it too," Bella quipped, "lots of anxiety comes from feeling like I missed out on so much from being sick & depressed constantly, so young, while trying to put on a 'happy face'."
Bella's dental woes come two years after she posted a picture of herself with an IV in her arm, detailing how she deals with the disease on a daily basis. She captioned the Feb. 2021 post, "Living with a few chronic auto immune disease = always finding time for my IVs."
In a follow up snap, the runways star showed herself with gauze and tape dressings writing, "After 10 years of needles my tiny veins usually give out once before we get a good one."