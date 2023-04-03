Barbie Ferreira Reveals the Truth About Her Euphoria Exit

Watch : Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3

Barbie Ferreira thinks Kat simply outgrew her high school setting.

Seven months the Euphoria star announced she was exiting the HBO series ahead of season three—amid rumors she had a falling out with showrunner Sam Levinson—the 26-year-old is clearing the air on her departure.

"So, for me, when people ask me about Season 2, it's usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2 and I'm always like, ‘No, it's okay, promise. It's good,'" Barbie said during the April 3 episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I've never talked about."

She added, "I'm of the mindset that if it doesn't exit I'm not going to address it because then I'm adding fuel to it. It's taken on a life of its own. Don't believe everything you read."