The Reba Cast Just Reunited at Reba McEntire's Hollywood Bowl Concert

Watch : Reba McEntire Isn't in a Rush to Marry Rex Linn

The Reba cast is getting back to their roots.

During Reba McEntire's recent concert at the Hollywood Bowl, there were some special fans in the crowd to cheer her on: her Reba family.

Melissa Peterman, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Steve Howey, who starred alongside the "I'm a Survivor" singer on her eponymous sitcom, shared a glimpse from their mini reunion at her April 1 show on social media. And they even had a Reba in the audience with them in the form of a giant cutout of her head.

Posting a group selfie ahead of the show, Melissa wrote on Instagram, "Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight!!!"

Other images from their group outing included the trio embracing in the audience, a chance encounter with fellow fan Lance Bass and a video of Reba singing "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia."