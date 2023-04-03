The Reba Cast Just Reunited at Reba McEntire's Hollywood Bowl Concert

The Reba cast is getting back to their roots.
During Reba McEntire's recent concert at the Hollywood Bowl, there were some special fans in the crowd to cheer her on: her Reba family.
Melissa Peterman, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Steve Howey, who starred alongside the "I'm a Survivor" singer on her eponymous sitcom, shared a glimpse from their mini reunion at her April 1 show on social media. And they even had a Reba in the audience with them in the form of a giant cutout of her head.
Posting a group selfie ahead of the show, Melissa wrote on Instagram, "Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight!!!"
Other images from their group outing included the trio embracing in the audience, a chance encounter with fellow fan Lance Bass and a video of Reba singing "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia."
And after cheering her on from the crowd, JoAnna, Steve and Melissa reunited with their former co-star, with Melissa sharing the sweet group shot on Instagram.
The foursome starred alongside Christopher Rich, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Holleman for six seasons on the WB and CW show, which ran from 2001 to 2007.
As for whether this mini reunion could become something more? Reba, who reunited onscreen with Melissa for the Lifetime TV movie Reba McEntire's The Hammer, recently discussed potentially returning for a revival of the series.
"We talked about that a lot," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in January. "I don't think that's ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days."
And while the pair played rivals on the comedy, Reba and Melissa actually consider each other family in real life.
"We love to act together, we love to hang out together," the country singer continued. "We rented a house and all of us were in the house together—my bunch and Melissa—and it was just the best. I had the most wonderful experience getting to shoot this movie."
And while we await an official revival, you can catch reruns of Reba in syndication and streaming on Hulu.