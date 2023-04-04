The Heartbreaking Tragedy Surrounding Pop Group LFO

Watch : LFO Founding Member Brian "Brizz" Gillis Dead at 47

When LFO stopped by in the summer of 1999, they dropped an extremely catchy hit.

"Summer Girls," with its ode to brand-name treats past and present and generation-spanning pop culture references—Has any tune since successfully comingled New Kids on the Block with Mr. Limpet, ruby slippers, Macaulay Culkin and Paul Revere?—went to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and announced the arrival of another "boy band" to watch.

Abercrombie & Fitch-wearing girls everywhere took a shine to Rich Cronin, who was 24 when the song hit, Devin Lima, then 22, and Brad Fischetti, 23. "Summer Girls' wasn't the group's first-ever single (1997's non-charting "Sex U Up" may have hit too close to Color Me Badd's "I Wanna Sex You Up"—and what a time it was, kids), but it was the lead offering from their self-titled 1999 debut album.

By the time LFO (for Lyte Funky Ones) became a radio staple, Lima had replaced founding member Brian "Brizz" Gillis—which is why so many headlines heralded Fischetti as the group's sole surviving member years before Gillis died March 29 at the age of 47.

Now, Fischetti officially has that distinction.