Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia's Affirmations Ritual Will Melt Your Heart

When it comes to sharing positive messages, Gabrielle Union is always going to bring it on.
The Strange World actress posted a heartwarming video of her and 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James trading empowering affirmations with one another, as they looked at their reflections in the mirror.
"Tell me what you love about your hair," Gabrielle asked her and Dwyane Wade's toddler in the March 27 Instagram, to which Kaavia replied, "I love my beautiful hair."
The 50-year-old went on to share some of her favorite facial features, including her "full lips" and "freckles." Kaavia followed suit, noting that she loves her "beautiful skin" and eyes.
"I am brave...I am scared sometimes," Gabrielle continued, as her little one added, "I am strong. I am worthy. I am silly."
The mother-daughter duo saved the best affirmation for last and ended their ritual with an important reminder to themselves, exclaiming in unison, "I'm so beautiful!"
Gabrielle's followers couldn't help but gush over the video, with Meagan Good writing in the comments section, "Why did you do this to me Gab...over here trying not to cry. So beautiful. You are a phenomenal Mommy and woman. K I'm done."
Kerry Washington replied, "Not not crying," while Olivia Munn added, "I love this so much."
There's no denying the Bring It On star is the definition of mom goals. After all, she's adorably twinned with Kaavia countless times and has even let the 4-year-old call the shots when it comes to her and Dwyane's babycare brand. But Gabrielle isn't just a parent to the pre-schooler, she recently opened up about raising teenage daughter Zaya Wade with Dwyane.
"I'm lucky to have Zaya as my bonus daughter," Gabrielle exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on March 30. "I did not birth her, but I've never felt more connected to anyone. And I've never felt more of a purpose as one of the adults in her village that is standing 10 toes down—sometimes behind her, sometimes beside her and sometimes in front of her leading."
The actress continued, "I'm honored to bring my daughter here so she can meet some of her heroes and her icons and the folks that inspire her."
