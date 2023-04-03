Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia's Affirmations Ritual Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : Why Gabrielle Union Wants ALL LGBTQ+ Allies to "Stand Up"

When it comes to sharing positive messages, Gabrielle Union is always going to bring it on.

The Strange World actress posted a heartwarming video of her and 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James trading empowering affirmations with one another, as they looked at their reflections in the mirror.

"Tell me what you love about your hair," Gabrielle asked her and Dwyane Wade's toddler in the March 27 Instagram, to which Kaavia replied, "I love my beautiful hair."

The 50-year-old went on to share some of her favorite facial features, including her "full lips" and "freckles." Kaavia followed suit, noting that she loves her "beautiful skin" and eyes.

"I am brave...I am scared sometimes," Gabrielle continued, as her little one added, "I am strong. I am worthy. I am silly."

The mother-daughter duo saved the best affirmation for last and ended their ritual with an important reminder to themselves, exclaiming in unison, "I'm so beautiful!"