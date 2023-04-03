See Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Dress Up as Taylor Swift's Eras at Concert

Watch : Taylor Swift's 10 Musical Eras

Best believe Selena Gomez was at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The Only Murders in the Building star supported her longtime BFF at her recent Arlington, Texas, show, and even brought a special guest along for the ride: her sister Gracie.

Selena gave her followers a glimpse at the sister date on Instagram—sharing a video of her and Gracie rocking out to Taylor's hits including, "Delicate."

And the sibling duo showed up to the April 1 show in true Swiftie style, dressing in theme as the singer's eras. As for what they chose? Selena opted for Folklore, donning a cardigan, white dress and hair buns à la the look Taylor sported in her "Cardigan" music video. Meanwhile, Gracie wore a purple dress as a nod to T.Swift's Speak Now era.

The 9-year-old also got a pretty sweet souvenir…Ready for it? As seen in a video shared on social media, Taylor pulled off her hat in the middle of her performance of "22" and gave it to Gracie. And it looks like the "Bejeweled" artist received a gift too as the clip showed Gracie handing her a bracelet.