See Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Dress Up as Taylor Swift's Eras at Concert

While attending a show on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie proved the “Anti-Hero” singer’s iconic looks never go out of style with their outfits. See their concert attire.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 03, 2023 4:27 PM
MusicCelebrity FamiliesConcertsSelena GomezTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift's 10 Musical Eras

Best believe Selena Gomez was at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The Only Murders in the Building star supported her longtime BFF at her recent Arlington, Texas, show, and even brought a special guest along for the ride: her sister Gracie

Selena gave her followers a glimpse at the sister date on Instagram—sharing a video of her and Gracie rocking out to Taylor's hits including, "Delicate."

And the sibling duo showed up to the April 1 show in true Swiftie style, dressing in theme as the singer's eras. As for what they chose? Selena opted for Folklore, donning a cardigan, white dress and hair buns à la the look Taylor sported in her "Cardigan" music video. Meanwhile, Gracie wore a purple dress as a nod to T.Swift's Speak Now era. 

The 9-year-old also got a pretty sweet souvenir…Ready for it? As seen in a video shared on social media, Taylor pulled off her hat in the middle of her performance of "22" and gave it to Gracie. And it looks like the "Bejeweled" artist received a gift too as the clip showed Gracie handing her a bracelet.

photos
Taylor Swift's Stunning The Eras Tour Stage Costumes

Overall, it appeared to be a night the sisters are never ever going to forget.

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," Selena wrote on Instagram alongside the snippets from the concert. "Proud to know you! Love you forever and always."

Instagram

Selena isn't the only big name to go to Taylor's Eras Tour. To see more star-studded attendees—including Laura Dern and Cara Delevingne—keep scrolling.

Instagram
Laura Dern

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Instagram
Shania Twain

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The model was in the audience for opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., later sharing photos of her trip to the desert.

Instagram
Clea Shearer

The Home Edit organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

Instagram
Danica Patrick

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona. 

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

Instagram
JJ Watt

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience. 

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," JJ said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."

