These Clueless Secrets Will Make You Want to Revisit the Movie More Than Just Sporadically

Watch : Watch The Cast Of "Clueless" Play "Suck And Blow"

Somehow it's been more than 25 years since a total Betty sauntered into our lives, bringing with her an entirely new vernacular, the dreamiest closet we never knew we needed and a coming-of-age tale that continues to resonate with each new generation that discovers it.

Plus Paul Rudd, who continues to be kind of a Baldwin, stubbornly refusing to age as he celebrates his 54th birthday April 6.

His onscreen romance with ex-stepsister Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) continues to be one of the many highlights of Amy Heckerling's 1995 hit Clueless. And if you listen to the film's star it wasn't at all weird.

"It wasn't like she was raised with him, for God's sake," Silverstone mused in a recent interview with E! News. "Her dad probably had so many different wives."

Though, to be fair, "I've given it zero thought," she allowed. "This right here is the most thought I've put into that."