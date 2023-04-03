Jecca Blac’s Vegan, Gender-free Makeup Line Is Real, and It’s Spectacular

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you haven't heard about Jecca Blac, today's an exciting day for us both. And if you have heard of the vegan, cruelty-free, and gender-free makeup line, then you know exactly how much there is to love about it. Either way: Let's dive in.

Jecca Blac offers an array of award-winning cosmetics that are legit designed for everyone. It's the signature line from UK-based makeup artist Jessica Black, who created a studio and "safe space" to help clients transitioning between genders achieve their ideal look.

This inclusivity is literally built into the company's mission statement. Per the brand, Jecca Blac "represents all beauty lovers: all expressions, genders, sexualities, abilities, pronouns, shapes and sizes." As a result, the cosmetics are simple, versatile, and timeless. You can customize an endless amount of looks that are totally you — and be part of a community at the same time.

Scroll on to learn more about this innovative brand, and maybe even find a few new favorite products along the way.