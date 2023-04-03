Vanderpump Rules' Oliver Saunders Defends Raquel Leviss Amid Tom Sandoval Affair

Watch : Here's the TRUTH About Raquel Leviss Visiting Tom Sandoval's Home

Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders has finally entered the Scandoval chat.

The Vanderpump à Paris server, who made out with Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules earlier this season during a night out in Las Vegas, is coming to her defense amid the controversy surrounding her months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

"It rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really, genuinely knowing the person," Oliver shared on the April 3 episode of The Sarah Ferguson Show podcast. "You gotta give her a break. It's a mistake and we all make mistakes."

And while he defended Raquel, the 32-year-old also acknowledged how her actions must have hurt Tom's ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. (The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner and Ariana split after nine years together amid the news of his affair.)

"From all of our encounters, which weren't many, she seemed like a sweetheart to me," Oliver explained. "I guess it wasn't the right thing to do to one of her friends, but she is living her life and everybody make mistakes. It's crazy that so many people want to try to crucify her for this or say this about her as if they have never made a mistake or made the wrong choice before, it's a human thing."