Vanderpump Rules' Oliver Saunders Defends Raquel Leviss Amid Tom Sandoval Affair

Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders has finally entered the Scandoval chat.
The Vanderpump à Paris server, who made out with Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules earlier this season during a night out in Las Vegas, is coming to her defense amid the controversy surrounding her months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.
"It rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really, genuinely knowing the person," Oliver shared on the April 3 episode of The Sarah Ferguson Show podcast. "You gotta give her a break. It's a mistake and we all make mistakes."
And while he defended Raquel, the 32-year-old also acknowledged how her actions must have hurt Tom's ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. (The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner and Ariana split after nine years together amid the news of his affair.)
"From all of our encounters, which weren't many, she seemed like a sweetheart to me," Oliver explained. "I guess it wasn't the right thing to do to one of her friends, but she is living her life and everybody make mistakes. It's crazy that so many people want to try to crucify her for this or say this about her as if they have never made a mistake or made the wrong choice before, it's a human thing."
He added, "Yes, she shouldn't have been hooking up with our friends' dude, but we all make mistakes. I don't think you can really judge somebody's whole character by just one action that's happened."
Oliver further suggested there might be a "double standard" at play, noting that he feels that Raquel has received more hate than Tom over the affair.
"Why people are so fueled against her as opposed to both of them?" the Bravo star questioned. "It's a crazy thing."
Calling the fallout from Tom and Raquel's affair "insane," Oliver revealed fans come up to him nearly every day at Lisa Vanderpump's Vegas eatery to ask him about the scandal. And while he and Raquel aren't romantically involved today, he did tease another upcoming appearance on VPR this season.
"We do have an episode that's coming out in the next week or two I believe," he shared. "I went to Pump with my mother and Lisa and then me and Raquel went out to dinner in Beverly Hills. We spoke a little after that but you know she's got a lot going on."
"I wish her the best through on all of her endeavors," Oliver added, "but we haven't kept in touch."
Last month, just days after Raquel and Tom's affair went public, Garcelle shared her thoughts on Oliver's previous involvement with the 28-year-old.
"Listen, my son's a grown man and he makes decisions," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News, "and I'm not always okay with all the decisions that he makes."
