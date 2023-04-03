Top-Rated Shapewear To Help You Look and Feel Your Best: SKIMS, Spanx, Shapermint, Maidenform, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Comfort is key when it comes to loving your outfit, at least for me. I want to look and feel my best and sometimes it really comes down to those garments no one else sees. I try on most of my outfits with different bras, panties, and shapewear to make sure I have the flattering look that I desire along with optimal comfort. I rely on shapewear for many reasons. It's a must if I want a little more coverage under sheer fabrics. Shapewear gives me a smooth look and it can hide visible panty and bra lines under my clothes. I also love wearing shapewear in my never-ending quest to prevent chafing.
If you're new to the shapewear game or if you just want to refresh your wardrobe, here are some affordable, top-rated shapewear picks that are shopping editor-approved and customer-loved.
Top-Rated Shapewear
Spanx Higher Power Panties
These high-waisted briefs are smoothing, comfortable and they target the stomach area. They are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are many colors to choose from. This style has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "These are my favorite tummy control bottoms ever. They shape and bring everything in just like I like. They stay up by my bra and don't ride up on the bottom either."
Sliot Waist Trainer Tummy Control Panties
Here's another top-rated pair of shaping briefs at a slightly lower price point. Sizes range from XS to 3X and this style has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "They hold you, soft, beautiful easy to put and take off. You don't have to break them before you wear them for that special occasion.I would recommend these hands down and I'll be ordering more as well as sharing with my friends. Thank you for making such a beautiful and easy to wear product."
Waist Cincher Girdle Tummy Control Thong
If you prefer a thong, this is a great shaping option for your wardrobe. This is smoothing, supportive, and it also comes in beige.
This style has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dream Slim Women’s High-waist Seamless Body Shaper
Get a little more coverage with this high-waisted thong. It comes in a bunch of colors and has 6,600+ 5-star reviews. This size-inclusive style is available in sizes ranging from small to 4X.
A shopper urged, "GET THIS NOW! I am 6ft and 240lbs...it's a struggle to find good shapewear that does not ride up on the sides or roll down. This fits well annddd covers the fupa/mommy pouch perfectly! A little hack for the girls is to put your bra band OVER the top of the body shaper to ensure no rolling down, regardless of your activities. I do this with all shapewear, thank me later."
Maidenform Open-Bust Body Shaper
You might be looking at this one with a little bit of confusion, but let me explain. This shapewear has an open bust so you can wear your favorite bra. The garment targets the stomach, hips, and thighs with firm control that's also comfortable. The Maidenform Open-Bust Body Shaper has 4,500+ 5-star reviews and it also comes in beige.
A fan of this body shaper raved, "Wow! I seriously didn't think this was going to go over my hips and butt. I got a little worried, but wow this thing is amazing! Stretch should get 10 stars, lol It just sucked in/smoothed everything. I bought this to wear under a dress, to a wedding. I bought a large and though it may seem small, it's true to size. I recommend this product."
SHAPERX Body Shaper Zipper Open Bust Bodysuit
If you dread putting on shapewear and taking it off, this zipper will make things so much easier for you. This design targets your stomach, waist, and butt. It has an open-bust design, which accommodates your favorite bra. Choose from beige and black.
This bodysuit has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Gawd dayum. I knew that this would help smooth me out but damn! It sucks in all the right places and smooths out everything way better than I expected. there are also almost no lines in my clothing when i wear this under something tight!"
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts
Comfort meets control with these high-waisted shorts. These are great under dress and skirts. There are five colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4X.
This style has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "This product is so great I just had to try it on as soon as I received the item. It feel so comfortable and the material is so great that I am going to make another purchase in another color. I truly love that it does not roll off on you when you sit down or bend over and that it make my body look even greater on different outfits that I wear."
Nebility Women Butt Lifter Shapewear Hi-Waist Double Tummy Control Panty
This piece is very thoughtfully designed with breathable fabric. It is constructed to deliver tummy control, lift the butt, and give an hourglass shape, according to the brand. Choose from black or beige, with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
This style has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I love how these fit! Sucks in my stomach and makes me feel confident again. So much better for bathroom uses. I hate trying to undo a body suit and then spend all that time twisting and pulling to get it redone! These are a KEEPER."
SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear
Wear this bodysuit under your outfit or as a part of your ensemble. How cute would this look with your favorite pair of jeans or some leather pants? This bodysuit is so fun in the pink, but if you want a more subtle option to wear underneath your clothes, opt for black or one of the nude shades.
This shaping bodysuit has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper declaring, "This is the shape wear I have been looking for. So I have been looking for a good shape wear for so long. I came across this one through TikTok and I took months to buy it. I regret not buying it sooner. I always had a bad time finding some to fit me well or trusting the ones I seen online. I am a 5'3" and weigh about 230 pounds and I always wanted something to help out my curves. This has helped out my curves and has left my waist snatched. I really do love it."
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Shapewear Cami
Get a smoothing tank top in every color. It's a truly essential layering piece for your wardrobe. It delivers a control that's firm, but not constricting. This is such a flattering tank that you can just wear it on its own instead of layered underneath another piece.
This top has 7,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I love this top! It doesn't roll up at all and squeezes everything in nice and smooth. I love to wear it tucked in with a cardigan or open shirt. Very flattering. I have black and beige."
SKIMS Butt Enhancing Short
If you're afraid that shaping shorts are going to diminish the appearance of your booty, opt for this butt enhancing pair. According to the brand, it is "constructed to lift and accentuate your butt." These are also great for shaping and sculpting your thighs and waist, in my experience. There are 9 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
A shopper raved, "FREAKING LOVE!!!!!! These are the best shorts ever made… I literally can sleep in them they are so comfy but still support and make my butt looking amazing."
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Low Back Thong Bodysuit
This is what you need when you want shaping from a bodysuit and you're wearing a top or dress with an open back. This low back design is the miracle you've been searching for. There are 6 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
A fan of this style reviewed, "WORKS WONDERS. Perfect. Perfect. Perfect. Needed for low back dress and couldn't be happier."
