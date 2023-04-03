Kate Spade Flash Sale: Get a $550 Tote for $151, a $430 Bag for $119, a $139 Wallet for $39 & More Deals

These quilted leather Kate Spade pieces will be on-trend forever. Save now on these styles you'll never stop using.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 03, 2023 2:50 PMTags
HandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop, Kate Spade Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The right handbag can really bring your whole look together. Plus, it's obviously a functional piece as well. Make sure you always have your must-haves on hand without sacrificing style when you shop these major deals from Kate Spade.

For a limited time, there's a flash deal on the Kate Spade Carey Collection. The line is already on sale, but you can get an EXTRA 20% off today only. Just make sure you use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

These pieces are crafted from timeless, quilted leather. Make a great investment for your wardrobe with these accessories you will use forever. Get a $550 tote bag for $151, a $430 shoulder bag for $119, and a $139 wallet for only $39. Those are just some of the amazing deals. Here are more must-shop picks.

read
26 Ludicrously Capacious Bags to Carry Your Ego and Everything Else You Need

Kate Spade Carey Collection Deals

Kate Spade

Use a cardholder on those days when you're using a smaller bag and don't have the room for a large wallet. This also comes in black.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$139
$39
Kate Spade

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Gives Update on Pamela Anderson Relationship

3

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

Kate Spade Carey Medium Compartment Bifold Wallet

This cute, quilted wallet has 8 credit card slots, id window, 4 slip pockets, 2 bill folds, and an exterior zip-up pocket. It comes in black and green.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$200
$55
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carey Large Continental Wallet

You will always be prepared with the Kate Spade Carey Large Continental Wallet. This classic style has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, 3 gusset compartments, and there's an exterior pocket for easy access.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$250
$68
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carey Small Flap Shoulder Bag

This small bag is a sophisticated accessory for a night out. You can carry all of your necessities without any of the bulk. It's on sale in black, green, ivory, and pale pink.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$430
$139
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carey Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

If you want to carry a little more with you, this medium-sized shoulder bag is a great choice. This classic piece is on sale in ivory, black, and pale pink.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$500
$135
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carey Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

This black, grey, and ivory bag goes with everything and it's a truly sophisticated pick.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$500
$135
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carey Tote

This bag is the ideal everyday tote. It's just as sophisticated as it is functional. You can also get one in ivory.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

$550
$151
Kate Spade

While you're shopping, check out these belt bags, totes, and duffel bags from lululemon.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Gives Update on Pamela Anderson Relationship

3

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

4

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Enjoy Sweet Escape to CMT Music Awards

5
Exclusive

Kelly Clarkson Finally Reveals Why She Missed Cher Interview in Person