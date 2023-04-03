Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Shares Update on Pamela Anderson Relationship After Documentary Comments

Watch : Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Reacts to Criticism

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan says she just wants the best for everyone.



Two months after the social media star addressed criticism of her romance in the wake of the rocker's ex Pamela Anderson releasing her documentary and memoir, Brittany made it clear there's no bad blood on her end.

"We're all good," Brittany, 36, told paparazzi in video posted by TMZ April 1, noting she hasn't spoken directly to the Baywatch alum. "We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends."

According to the outlet, Brittany's comments came after she posted and quickly deleted a TikTok in which she joked that Pamela, 55, wouldn't care if she died.

After Pamela released her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, in late January—in which she recounted her marriage and 1998 divorce from the Mötley Crüe drummer, 60—Brittany shared a message for critics on social media who had "comments about her relationship" with Tommy.