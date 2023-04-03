Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Shares Update on Pamela Anderson Relationship After Documentary Comments

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan says she just wants the best for everyone.
Two months after the social media star addressed criticism of her romance in the wake of the rocker's ex Pamela Anderson releasing her documentary and memoir, Brittany made it clear there's no bad blood on her end.
"We're all good," Brittany, 36, told paparazzi in video posted by TMZ April 1, noting she hasn't spoken directly to the Baywatch alum. "We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends."
According to the outlet, Brittany's comments came after she posted and quickly deleted a TikTok in which she joked that Pamela, 55, wouldn't care if she died.
After Pamela released her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, in late January—in which she recounted her marriage and 1998 divorce from the Mötley Crüe drummer, 60—Brittany shared a message for critics on social media who had "comments about her relationship" with Tommy.
"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I'm okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I'm good, don't worry," Brittany, who wed Tommy in 2019, said in her Feb. 2 TikTok. "Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they're saying...I don't live in that world."
Brittany went on to share she's "sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it."
"I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less," she continued. "So, don't worry about anything and thank you to everyone that's been sticking up for me. I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please."
Days before her memoir and documentary premiered, Pamela herself weighed in on the musician's current romance.
"He's married and happy and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," Pamela, who shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 with Tommy—said during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I respect their relationship and just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."