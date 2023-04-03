Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $109 Worth of Hydrating Products for Just $58

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Hydration is always the name of the game when it comes to skincare. Whether you're sweating bullets in the summer or freezing in winter, your skin can always use some moisture. Even if you have "oily" skin, a good moisturizer and some hydrating under-eye gels can do wonders, both for your skin and your mood. If you're in the mood to shop, there's an unbelievable deal on some top-selling Peter Thomas Roth products.

You can get $109 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare must-haves for just $58 at QVC. This bundle has the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches and the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. The under-eye gels are a complete and total game-changer. They're hydrating, cooling, and refreshing. Plus, you can use them as a shield when applying makeup to prevent eyeshadow and mascara fallout. The ultra-hydrating moisturizer has hyaluronic acid and it's just what you need to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Peter Thomas Roth is one of those reputable brands that you can always rely on. Shop this deal before it disappears.