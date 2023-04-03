Too Faced Cosmetics 2 for the Price of 1 Deal: Better Than Sex Mascara and Damn Girl Mascara

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Many people have a favorite mascara and if you're super into your beauty products, you might have two. Every mascara delivers unique effects, so it makes sense to rely on different products if you want to create a specific vibe. One thing that we can all agree on is that Too Faced always comes through for mascara.
The Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is nothing short of iconic. Use this to create full, defined lashes with lots of dimension and volume. One coat makes a difference, but you don't have to stop there. This is a great mascara for layering since it doesn't flake or clump. If you want some volume, but you prefer a lightweight feel, you'll love the Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara. It lifts and curls lashes to perfection.
For a short time, you can get a bundle with these two mascaras for the price of one from QVC. This $29 price won't be here for long. Shop before this bundle sells out!
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara + Damn Girl Mascara
Use these mascaras separately or combine them to create your desired look.
These are not your average mascaras. Here are some of the 5-star reviews from Too Faced shoppers.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara + Damn Girl Mascara Reviews
A shopper declared, "The Best Mascaras I have Used in Years!!!!!! Both of these mascaras are awesome. My lashes immediately looked longer and fuller. Great brushes on both. I would recommend these products to everyone. Very happy with this purchase."
Another divulged, "I've been crying all day and my mascara looks just as great as it did when I put it on. So 100% for sad girl hours. Thanks for keeping my lashes looking pretty when I don't feel pretty."
Someone shared, "I switched over to damn girl about a month ago. Almost a week ago today I was run over by a truck (freak accident), but truck vs me ran over my face. Broke my eye socket, cheek bone, nose, jaw but let me tell you what survived...my mascara!!! Every picture in the ER and hospital my eyelashes looked amazing! I will never switch companies or mascara!"
A reviewer raved, "Best mascara hands down I've been using this for years and when it's out of stock it's like losing your wallet you won't ever want to wear fake lashes ever."
Someone gushed, "I love this mascara! I have very sensitive skin and I do not get any reaction from this product! It stays on like concrete too and makes my lashes look 10 times longer!! This is my must have beauty product since I discovered it 3 years ago."
A shopper wrote, "The damn girl mascara is AMAZING! My lashes look sooo good...long...full..dark...luscious!! Even the better than sex mascara is a close second!!"
