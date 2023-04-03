CMT Music Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

Watch : Kane Brown Reflects on Success of New Song With Wife

Let's hear it one more time for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

The big event took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2. And from the fabulous red carpet fashion and star-studded attendees to the rockin' performances and prestigious awards, it was one unforgettable night.

Kelsea Ballerini—who made her relationship with boyfriend Chase Stokes red carpet official—and Kane Brown hosted the ceremony. In fact, they pulled double duty by also performing—joining a lineup that also included Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd and more artists.

As for the winners, Brown took home one of the top prizes by winning Video of the Year with his wife Katelyn Brown for their song "Thank God." Jelly Roll also swept in three categories—including Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year—and Lainey Wilson was honored in two (Collaborative Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year). What's more, Shania Twain received the CMT Equal Play Award.

Take a look at all of the star-studded winners below!