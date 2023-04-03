The Best Sustainable Fashion & Beauty Brands That Are Also Affordable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you think that ethically made, budget-friendly brands are a rarity in this day and age, think again!
While sustainable fashion costs more than fast fashion brands because of factors like eco-conscious materials, procedures and fair wages, you don't have to break the bank to make ethical choices when it comes to fashion and beauty. There are plenty of brands out there that are making the sustainable shopping experience more accessible for all.
From amazing beauty brands like Weleda and Youthforia to stylish labels like Boody and Tamga, we rounded up just a few of our favorite sustainable brands that everyone should be shopping from. Continue below to shop all of our top eco-friendly, affordable brands.
Boody
Sustainable, animal-friendly and ethically made, Boody has a ton of cute, comfy and affordable undergarments and loungewear. We love this Shaper Bra that is durable, breathable and moisture-wicking. Their everyday essentials are made from bamboo viscose, and according to Boody, not only will their pieces make you feel good, but they're also good for the planet.
Tamga
Tamga's ethically made fashion looks and feels so luxe. According to the brand, their clothing is only made from fabrics from traceable and sustainable botanic fibres. Instead of wasteful and harsh materials, Tamga uses LENZING™ ECOVERO™, a sustainable viscose that uses 88% less water than mainstream viscose. We're already envisioning wearing this ruffled, floral print skirt on vacation.
Softwear
According to Softwear, their ultra-comfy pieces are made with reactive dyes and pulp of beechwood trees from sustainably managed forests and plantations, with fibers that are compostable and biodegradable. Not only is their loungewear dreamy soft, but the pieces are also perfect for everyday wear. Not only is this hoodie pretty in pink, but it's also on sale!
Parade
Parade's undergarments, loungewear and lingerie have won over the hearts— and wallets— of Gen Z. And, for good reason! According to Parade, the brand strives to make its pieces from reclaimed, recycled, responsible, renewable or regenerative materials, and they only produce limited-edition drops. If you haven't tried out any of their bras, bralettes or underwear, we love this Dream Fit Triangle Bralette that you can snag two of for just $40.
ABLE
ABLE's versatile jewelry is not only beautiful, but, according to the brand, also prioritizes quality and longevity. The brand uses upcycled leather, recycled silver and more natural solutions in their manufacturing process. Along with their eco-conscious initiatives, they also produce sustainable business opportunities for women. If you're looking to get affordable jewelry, like these adorable heart stud earrings, ABLE is the place to shop.
The Little Market
The Little Market is your one stop shop for the cutest, ethically made jewelry, candles, home goods and more. The nonprofit fair trade shop also supports and fairly compensates women artisans— the artisan candles are made in small batches by women who resettled as refugees in the United States. We love this customizable candle that would make a great gift for your loved one.
Weleda
Weleda is a sustainable wellness brand that uses biodynamic agriculture to source the ingredients in their rich formulas. According to the brand, their products are free of synthetic compounds or toxic chemicals. We love the body cream for its intense hydration and plant-rich ingredient list.
Youthforia
Youthforia's makeup products are biobased, meaning each formula is made with at least 90% renewable ingredients instead of fossil fuels. Not only are the high-quality products super fun to use, but the brand is certified by the USDA BioPreferred Program and follows the Green Chemistry principles. We love the color-changing liquid blush that is buildable and blendable.
