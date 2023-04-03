The Best Sustainable Fashion & Beauty Brands That Are Also Affordable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you think that ethically made, budget-friendly brands are a rarity in this day and age, think again!

While sustainable fashion costs more than fast fashion brands because of factors like eco-conscious materials, procedures and fair wages, you don't have to break the bank to make ethical choices when it comes to fashion and beauty. There are plenty of brands out there that are making the sustainable shopping experience more accessible for all.

From amazing beauty brands like Weleda and Youthforia to stylish labels like Boody and Tamga, we rounded up just a few of our favorite sustainable brands that everyone should be shopping from. Continue below to shop all of our top eco-friendly, affordable brands.