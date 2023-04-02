Boy Meets World's William Daniels Reunites With Co-Stars for 96th Birthday

Watch : Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Is ENGAGED

Mr. Feeny rang in turning 96 with his former students by his side.

William Daniels celebrated turning a year older on March 31 by having dinner with fellow Boy Meets World alumni, per People. The get-together took place before the group attended the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

"The gang was honored to celebrate 96 years with the legendary Bill Daniels, in-person at Chicago's @theloyalistchicago," a post shared to the Pod Meets World Instagram read April 2. "What a life, what an icon."

William, who is married to fellow Boy Meets World alum Bonnie Bartlett, took to his own Instagram April 1 to share a snap of himself and Bonnie smiling next to a cupcake with candles in the shape of a number nine and number six.

"Time flies!" William noted. "Spend it with the ones you love. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, they make me feel so young!"