Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Celebrates 5th Birthday Early at Octonauts-Themed Party

Watch : Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson turns 5 later this month, her family marked the occasion early with an adorable shell-ebration.

On April 1, they threw her a party involving plenty of candy, pastel decorations and sea creatures. The theme of the bash: The children's TV series The Octonauts, one of True's favorite programs, which focuses on animal characters who go on undersea adventures.

"Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!" Khloe wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 2. "Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday."

The Kardashians star continued, "I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old. True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner, who brought along her and Travis Scott's kids Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months, shared several photos from the outdoor event, one of many extravagant children's parties the Kardashian-Jenner family has thrown over the years. True was also joined by cousin Dream Kardashian, 6—Rob Kardashian's daughter.