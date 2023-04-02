Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Celebrates 5th Birthday Early at Octonauts-Themed Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson celebrated with family and friends at an early birthday party: The theme: One of her favorite TV shows.

By Corinne Heller Apr 02, 2023 8:46 PMTags
BirthdaysCeleb KidsKardashiansKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson turns 5 later this month, her family marked the occasion early with an adorable shell-ebration.

On April 1, they threw her a party involving plenty of candy, pastel decorations and sea creatures. The theme of the bash: The children's TV series The Octonauts, one of True's favorite programs, which focuses on animal characters who go on undersea adventures.

"Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!" Khloe wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 2. "Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday."

The Kardashians star continued, "I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old. True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner, who brought along her and Travis Scott's kids Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months, shared several photos from the outdoor event, one of many extravagant children's parties the Kardashian-Jenner family has thrown over the years. True was also joined by cousin Dream Kardashian, 6—Rob Kardashian's daughter.

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Meanwhile, Tristan and his and the Good American founder's 8-month-old son, whose name has not been made public, were not seen in photos from the bash.

Guests enjoyed swinging at an Octonauts-themed piñata, playing in a ball pit that also included toys, painting, making colorful slime and sand art and eating treats such as snow cones, cookies, cotton candy, cake push pops and ice cream sandwiches. True also received a large birthday cake to match the party's theme.

The party also featured performers in Octonauts costumes as well as real undersea creatures. There was a makeshift tide pool with starfish and rays. Guests could also build their own Octonauts-themed fish bowls and bring home a goldfish.

See photos from True's birthday party:

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Welcome to True's Party

True celebrated her fifth birthday early on April 1, 2023. The theme of her party: Children's TV series The Octonauts.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
True & Khloe Kardashian

True appears with her mom.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
True & Kylie Jenner

True appears with her aunt.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Birthday Kiss

True gets a kiss from aunt Kylie Jenner.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Khloe Kardashian

True's mom appears at the party.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
True & Dream Kardashian

The birthday girl hangs out with her cousin, Rob Kardashian's daughter, and some party performers.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Get That Candy
tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Slime Time

True and cousin Dream Kardashian make slime.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner & Aire Webster

True's aunt appears with her and Travis Scott's son.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Sott's son appears at the party.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Pastels and Bubbles
instagram.com/khloekardashian
Ocean Friends

Guests were able to interact with real sea creatures.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Sweet Treats
tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Cake Time
tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

True's aunt appears with her and Travis Scott's daughter.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
Kris Jenner & Stormi Webster

True's cousin appears with their grandma, aka their "Lovey."

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

3

Inside True Thompson's Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

3

Inside True Thompson's Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party

4

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Pics of Him With Daughter Mabel

5

Kylie Jenner's Kids Stormi and Aire Make Cameos in Her Makeup Tutorial