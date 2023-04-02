Pregnant Rihanna Shares Precious Look at Motherhood With New Video of Her and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy

Watch : Rihanna Shares Glimpse at Her DELICIOUS Pregnancy Cravings

Rihanna's baby boy doesn't want her to work, work, work, work out.

The "Stay" singer has shared a precious look at motherhood as a soon-to-be mother of two. On April 1, Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, posted an Instagram video featuring her and the couple's 10-month-old baby boy, whose name has not been made public.

In the clip, the Fenty Beauty founder holds her son, who showcases a big smile while appearing to watch TV. Rihanna captioned the moment, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

While A$AP and Rihanna have not publicly shared their firstborn's moniker, the pair have been open about their parenthood journey. During an interview for British Vogue's March edition, Rihanna explained that becoming parents has made her and A$AP's bond stronger.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."