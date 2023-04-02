Watch Kylie Jenner's Kids Stormi and Aire Make Adorable Cameos in Her TikTok Makeup Tutorial

Watch : See How Kylie Jenner Spent Valentine's Day With Baby Boy Aire

The Webster kids stole the show in their mom Kylie Jenner's latest TikTok.

On April 1, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a makeup tutorial to promote her new Kylash mascara line and matte liquid eyeshadows. The video included cameos from her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months.

"Look who just got here!" Kylie says in the clip as Stormi peeks in from behind her through double doors. "Come give me a big hug!"

The child then runs to her mom and hugs her as the Kardashians star exclaims, "I love you!"

Stormi later offers Kylie a homemade gift, explaining, "It's a ticket for my art gallery."

Later on the video, Aire makes his cameo. "Look who else came!" Kylie says, kissing and hugging her son. "I love you."

The toddler is later heard babbling and laughing as his mom applies her brand's mascara, which will be released April 6.

Kylie also recently promoted the collection on her company's Instagram, which yielded a rare comment from Travis, months after multiple reports claimed the two had broken up again. The "Sicko Mode" rapper wrote alongside pics of the reality star, "A beauty."