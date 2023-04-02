Watch Kylie Jenner's Kids Stormi and Aire Make Adorable Cameos in Her TikTok Makeup Tutorial

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's kids Stormi Webster and Aire Webster stole the show in their mom's TikTok video promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics products.

The Webster kids stole the show in their mom Kylie Jenner's latest TikTok.

On April 1, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a makeup tutorial to promote her new Kylash mascara line and matte liquid eyeshadows. The video included cameos from her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months.

"Look who just got here!" Kylie says in the clip as Stormi peeks in from behind her through double doors. "Come give me a big hug!"

The child then runs to her mom and hugs her as the Kardashians star exclaims, "I love you!" 

Stormi later offers Kylie a homemade gift, explaining, "It's a ticket for my art gallery."

Later on the video, Aire makes his cameo. "Look who else came!" Kylie says, kissing and hugging her son. "I love you."

The toddler is later heard babbling and laughing as his mom applies her brand's mascara, which will be released April 6.

Kylie also recently promoted the collection on her company's Instagram, which yielded a rare comment from Travis, months after multiple reports claimed the two had broken up again. The "Sicko Mode" rapper wrote alongside pics of the reality star, "A beauty."

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Watch Kylie's TikTok starring their kids below:

See Aire's cutest pics from the past year below:

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
TikTok Star

Aire makes a cameo in his mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Party Time

Kylie appears with Aire at the third birthday party of family friend Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove in March 2023.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
"First Ice Cream"

Kylie shared a video of her son tasting his "first ice cream," a Dole Whip, at Disneyland in February 2023.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fluffy Friend

On Valentine's Day 2023, Kylie shared a photo of her baby boy with his gift.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Aire and Stormi play with toys.

Instagram
Tucked In

The baby boy looked adorable in his car seat.

Instagram
Giggles

Kylie and her son share a laugh.

Instagram
Swing, Swing

The mother-son duo hit the park together.

Instagram
Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in a February 2023 Instagram Story video.

Instagram
Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Instagram
Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Instagram
Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Instagram
Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

