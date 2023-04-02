Travis Scott Uses 2 Words to Compliment Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME

With just two words, Travis Scott is raising eyebrows.

On April 1, the "Sicko Mode" rapper made a rare comment on a post containing pics of Kylie Jenner that was shared on her company Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram account. "A beauty," he wrote alongside the images, which show the Kardashians star behind the scenes of a photo shoot for her new Kylash mascara line.

Travis, who rarely publishes anything on social media, shared his comment more than two months after multiple reports claimed he and Kylie had split again and five months after the hip-hop star denied rumors he cheated on the reality star.

Several fans expressed confusion in response to Travis' compliment on the Kylie Cosmetics post. One person wrote, "@travisscott man, wtf are u doing here?"

Others were hopeful that the rapper's comment indicated he and Kylie were in a good place. "@travisscott THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO," one user wrote, while another posted, "Travis responded, they didn't break uuuuuup." A third person wrote, @travisscott MY PARENTS OMG IM SO HAPPY."