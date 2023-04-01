Marlon Wayans' Father Howell Wayans Dead at 86

The Wayans family is mourning one of their own.
Howell Wayans, who is father to Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra, Vonnie and Marlon Wayans with wife Elvira Alethia, died at age 86, Marlon's rep confirms to E! News. A cause of death has not been revealed.
On April 1, Marlon shared the news of his father's passing in a statement, where he touched on his dad's legacy.
"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you," Marlon wrote on Instagram. "Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well."
The 50-year-old continued his message by telling his late father to give Marlon's mother Elvira, who died in 2020, love.
"Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her," the actor continued. "I got two angels. I feel y'all lifting me already."
Elsewhere in his touching post, the Scary Movie actor recalled a conversation he had with his father when Marlon was a kid.
"When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said 'I wanted to be a man,'" Marlon wrote. "I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man.' I said 'but every boy becomes a man.' Dad said 'Not true.'"
Marlon continued, "I asked 'then what's a man?' My Dad said 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.' From that day on I wanted to be a MAN."
Meanwhile, Diedra took to Instagram with her own message in remembrance of their father and mother.
"My Heart is Heavy," she wrote April 1. "I thank God for allowing Us to have so many years of love, memories and great parents. The kind that never gave up on their kids. I know I was a handful but through y'all tough love, discipline and devotion, I became a phenomenal woman just like you Momta. A Spiritual woman like you Dad."
Reflecting on her parents' relationship, Diedra added, "And so it ends with a beautiful love story. Back together again. I can only imagine the joy y'all experienced seeing and holding each other again."