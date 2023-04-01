Marlon Wayans' Father Howell Wayans Dead at 86

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Wayans family is mourning one of their own.

Howell Wayans, who is father to Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra, Vonnie and Marlon Wayans with wife Elvira Alethia, died at age 86, Marlon's rep confirms to E! News. A cause of death has not been revealed.

On April 1, Marlon shared the news of his father's passing in a statement, where he touched on his dad's legacy.

"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you," Marlon wrote on Instagram. "Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well."

The 50-year-old continued his message by telling his late father to give Marlon's mother Elvira, who died in 2020, love.