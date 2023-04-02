26 Ludicrously Capacious Bags to Carry Your Ego and Everything Else You Need

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Instead of carrying a bunch of bags when you have a lot of stuff, streamline your routine and go for a ludicrously capacious bag that can fit every single thing that you may need. Whether you are looking for new commuting go-to, a gym bag, or you everyday go-to, a large bag is the perfect choice to make sure you don't leave anything back home.
If you are in the mood to shop, here are some stylish, ludicrously capacious bags that you will love from Amazon, lululemon, Beis, Kate Spade, Coach, Lulus, Edikted, Abercrombie, Aerie, Old Navy, MZ Wallace, Luli Bebé, and 437.
Ludicrously Capacious Bags
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
You just found your new go-to tote. There's one problem though: you have 100 colors to choose from. This affordable bag has 36,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mud Pie Classic Black and White Initial Canvas Tote Bags
A monogrammed bag is just eternally chic. These totes are also a thoughtful gift. This style has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Foundry by Fit + Fresh, All The Things Tote Bag
This is the ultimate oversized bag. You can fit so many things in here. This black and white bag is classic, but it also comes in leopard print and some additional colors. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kroser Laptop Tote Bag 15.6 Inch With USB Port
Make sure you are always prepared with this tote bag that has a built-in USB port. This tote also comes in grey and it has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
This bag looks so expensive, but it's actually super affordable. It has three layer compartments to protect your laptop and help you stay organized. It comes in six colors and has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DALIX Signature Travel or Gym Duffle Bag
Bring this duffel to the gym or for those times when you just need to carry a little bit more than normal. It comes in pink, black, purple, and olive green.
Becokan Beach Bag
These beach totes are waterproof, sandproof, and roomy for all your must-haves.
IBFUN Utility Tote Bag
These utility bags come in 14 colors and prints. There are so many pockets for organization.
Lulus Be Right Back Ivory Faux Fur Weekender Bag
Look and feel like a jetsetter with this sophisticated overnight bag, which comes in two colors.
Kate Spade Marti Large Tote
This is the ideal, holds-everything type of bag. It's on sale in two colors and it's made from easy-to-clean pebbled leather.
Coach Hanna Carryall
Chic meets functional with the Coach Hanna Carryall. Carry it by the handles or use the detachable strap to wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.
lululemon City Adventurer Tote Bag 27L
Carry this tote for a long day or pack it for an impromptu getaway. It has adjustable handles and lots of compartments. There are three colors to choose from.
Edikted Crochet Beach Bag
Get beach-ready with this easy, breezy crochet bag from Edikted.
Coach Darcie Carryall
The Coach Darcie Carryall is available in five monochromatic colorways. It has pockets for organization on the inside and you can use its detachable strap.
Beis The Work Tote
This bag from Shay Mitchell's Beis is so chic that you'll actually look forward to commuting to work. It comes in four versatile colors. It has plenty of pockets and a trolley pass to help you stay organized and travel with ease.
Kate Spade Rosie Large Tote
This denim-inspired bag is just as versatile as your favorite pair of jeans.
lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0 25L
This bag is sleek, modern, and functional. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L
Carry this bag by the handles or the long straps. It has exterior and interior pockets to help you stay organized. It's made from a durable, water-repellant material. The lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L comes in two colors.
Coach Mollie Tote 25
This straw and leather tote is great for spring and summer. It also comes in black.
Aerie Offline By Aerie Neoprene Tote Bag
Carry all of your essentials with this bright, pink bag. If you prefer something more subtle, it also comes in black.
Abercrombie Oversized Tote Bag
Take your style to the next level with this oversized bag that's perfect for a vacation or a beach day.
Luli Bebé Monaco Tote Bag
This bag is incredibly chic and it's made from stain-resistant material. It has eight storage compartments to help you stay organized and there are four colors to choose from.
437 The Duffle
Use this canvas duffel for your next gym session, a walk to class, and anything in between.
Shiny Select PRC Extra Large Super Big Bags, 100 Count
This is not why you're here, but if you love to switch up your bags a lot or if you just want to prevent the inside of your tote from getting messy, I swear by these oversized plastic bags. I just put everything I want to bring in here and it's the easiest way to transfer my stuff from one ludicrously capacious bag to another.
While you're shopping, check out these belt bags, totes, and duffel bags from lululemon.
—Originally published April 2, 2023 at 6 AM PT.