26 Ludicrously Capacious Bags to Carry Your Ego and Everything Else You Need

Don't leave any of your essentials behind with these spacious tote bags, duffels, and satchels.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 02, 2023 7:15 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Ludicrously Capacious BagsGetty Images

Instead of carrying a bunch of bags when you have a lot of stuff, streamline your routine and go for a ludicrously capacious bag that can fit every single thing that you may need. Whether you are looking for new commuting go-to, a gym bag, or you everyday go-to, a large bag is the perfect choice to make sure you don't leave anything back home.

If you are in the mood to shop, here are some stylish, ludicrously capacious bags that you will love from Amazon, lululemon, Beis, Kate Spade, Coach, Lulus, Edikted, Abercrombie, Aerie, Old Navy, MZ Wallace, Luli Bebé, and 437.

Take Over Waystar RoyCo With Our Succession Gift Guide Picks

Ludicrously Capacious Bags

Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag

You just found your new go-to tote. There's one problem though: you have 100 colors to choose from. This affordable bag has 36,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$20
$14
Amazon

Mud Pie Classic Black and White Initial Canvas Tote Bags

A monogrammed bag is just eternally chic. These totes are also a thoughtful gift. This style has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
$17
Amazon

Foundry by Fit + Fresh, All The Things Tote Bag

This is the ultimate oversized bag. You can fit so many things in here. This black and white bag is classic, but it also comes in leopard print and some additional colors. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
Amazon

Kroser Laptop Tote Bag 15.6 Inch With USB Port

Make sure you are always prepared with this tote bag that has a built-in USB port. This tote also comes in grey and it has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$32
$29
Amazon

Ecosusi Laptop Tote

This bag looks so expensive, but it's actually super affordable. It has three layer compartments to protect your laptop and help you stay organized. It comes in six colors and has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$57
$42
Amazon

DALIX Signature Travel or Gym Duffle Bag

Bring this duffel to the gym or for those times when you just need to carry a little bit more than normal. It comes in pink, black, purple, and olive green.

$30
$25
Amazon

Becokan Beach Bag

These beach totes are waterproof, sandproof, and roomy for all your must-haves.

$27
Amazon

IBFUN Utility Tote Bag

These utility bags come in 14 colors and prints. There are so many pockets for organization.

$39
Amazon

Lulus Be Right Back Ivory Faux Fur Weekender Bag

Look and feel like a jetsetter with this sophisticated overnight bag, which comes in two colors.

$59
$24
Lulus

Kate Spade Marti Large Tote

This is the ideal, holds-everything type of bag. It's on sale in two colors and it's made from easy-to-clean pebbled leather.

$460
$139
Kate Spade

Coach Hanna Carryall

Chic meets functional with the Coach Hanna Carryall. Carry it by the handles or use the detachable strap to wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.

$550
$275
Coach

lululemon City Adventurer Tote Bag 27L

Carry this tote for a long day or pack it for an impromptu getaway. It has adjustable handles and lots of compartments. There are three colors to choose from.

$128
lululemon

Edikted Crochet Beach Bag

Get beach-ready with this easy, breezy crochet bag from Edikted.

$59
$35
Edikted

Coach Darcie Carryall

The Coach Darcie Carryall is available in five monochromatic colorways. It has pockets for organization on the inside and you can use its detachable strap.

$478
$191
Coach

Beis The Work Tote

This bag from Shay Mitchell's Beis is so chic that you'll actually look forward to commuting to work. It comes in four versatile colors. It has plenty of pockets and a trolley pass to help you stay organized and travel with ease.

$128
Beis

Kate Spade Rosie Large Tote

This denim-inspired bag is just as versatile as your favorite pair of jeans.

$500
$175
Kate Spade

lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0 25L

This bag is sleek, modern, and functional. There are three colors to choose from.

$158
lululemon

Old Navy Printed Canvas Tote Bag for Women

Get one of these top-selling totes in every color. They're useful, fun, and there are so many prints to choose from.

$10
Old Navy

lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L

Carry this bag by the handles or the long straps. It has exterior and interior pockets to help you stay organized. It's made from a durable, water-repellant material. The lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L comes in two colors.

 

$128
lululemon

Coach Mollie Tote 25

This straw and leather tote is great for spring and summer. It also comes in black.

$450
$180
Coach

Aerie Offline By Aerie Neoprene Tote Bag

Carry all of your essentials with this bright, pink bag. If you prefer something more subtle, it also comes in black.

$50
$37
Aerie

Abercrombie Oversized Tote Bag

Take your style to the next level with this oversized bag that's perfect for a vacation or a beach day. 

$80
Abercrombie

MZ Wallace Acid Yellow Large Box Tote

Go bold with this neon, quilted bag. Or if you prefer a classic aesthetic, you can go for one of the more neutral shades. 

$285
MZ Wallace

Luli Bebé Monaco Tote Bag

This bag is incredibly chic and it's made from stain-resistant material. It has eight storage compartments to help you stay organized and there are four colors to choose from.

$179
Luli Bebé

437 The Duffle

Use this canvas duffel for your next gym session, a walk to class, and anything in between. 

$50
437

Shiny Select PRC Extra Large Super Big Bags, 100 Count

This is not why you're here, but if you love to switch up your bags a lot or if you just want to prevent the inside of your tote from getting messy, I swear by these oversized plastic bags. I just put everything I want to bring in here and it's the easiest way to transfer my stuff from one ludicrously capacious bag to another. 

$46
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these belt bags, totes, and duffel bags from lululemon.

—Originally published April 2, 2023 at 6 AM PT.

