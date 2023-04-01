Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids King and Dream's Reactions to Her Breast and Butt Reduction Surgeries

Watch : Blac Chyna Shares Update on Co-Parenting With Tyga & Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna's little ones weren't too shook up by her recent transformation.

The model, who recently underwent a breast reduction surgery and had silicone injections removed from her buttocks, shared how her kids King Cairo, 10, who she shares with ex Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, 6, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, reacted to her recent physical changes.

"When I came back from my surgery, they're like, ‘So, why you laying like that?'" Blac Chyna recalled during a March 31 interview on Sway In The Morning. I'm like, ‘Mommy just had surgery.' They're like, ‘So, what did you get?' I'm like, ‘I got my boobies and my butt smaller.'"

As for how they reacted? Blac Chyna imitated them by shrugging her shoulder and simply saying, "OK."

While Dream and King didn't seem to be too fazed by her breast and buttocks reductions, Dream was quite taken aback by the fact her mom got rid of her long manicure.