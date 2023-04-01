Zendaya Sparkles on Night Out With Tom Holland at Star-Studded Cultural Center Opening in India

Zendaya turned heads in a glimmering outfit while attending the opening of a cultural center in Mumbai, India with boyfriend Tom Holland. See photos of the couple and other celebs at the event.

By Corinne Heller Apr 01, 2023 10:22 PMTags
ZendayaTom Holland
Zendaya showcased one of her most stunning styles yet on a night out in India with boyfriend Tom Holland.

On April 1, the Spider-Man co-stars attended the second day celebration for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Zendaya turned heads in a midnight blue saree with sparkling and floral embellishments, paired with a gold bralette.

She and Tom, who wore a black tux, posed for pics on the red carpet separately. Zendaya did appear together with her outfit's designer, Rahul Mishra, and Law Roach, her longtime stylist. (He recently announced he was retiring from dressing celebrities while denying rumors of a falling out with Zendaya.)

Zendaya and Tom arrived in Mumbai March 31 and were photographed at the airport. Their trip comes weeks after they visited the actor's parents in his native London.

"Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india," Tom wrote on Instagram. "A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget."

The actor and Zendaya were not the only internationally famous celebs at the Mumbai event, which began March 31.

photos
Zendaya's Best Looks

Others spotted walking the red carpet included Gigi Hadid, Penélope Cruz and married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka, who is originally from India, walked the red carpet the first opening night in a nude, sparkling, semi-sheer gown with a cape. On day two, she showcased a custom outfit by designer Amit Aggarwal, made up of a colorful skirt with a thigh-high slit that was made out of a vintage saree, paired with a holographic bustier, the Hindustan Times reported.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in India March 31 with their daughter Malti, 13 months. The couple married in the country in 2018.

"India…" Nick wrote on Instagram April 1. "I've missed you." 

See photos of celebs at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai below:

Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com
Zendaya
Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com
Zendaya

The actress appears at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on April 1, 2023.

Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com
Tom Holland

The actor, Zendaya's boyfriend, poses in a black tux.

Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com
Zendaya, Rahul Mishra and Law Roach

The actress appears with the designer of her outfit and her longtime stylist.

DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Penélope Cruz
Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com
Gigi Hadid
Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The two attend day one of the festivities.

Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The two attend day two of the festivities.

