Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hall Pokes Fun at Critics as Couple Celebrates 2 Years Together

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are celebrating two years together and aren't letting their critics get them down.
On March 31, the Christina on the Coast star's husband shared three pics of the couple on his Instagram, joking, '"How long will this one last? ..03/2023 03/2022 03/2021."
Christina took to the comment section to write "Better be" with an infinity sign emoji.
Josh replied, "@thechristinahall You know we can't be broken, we just get stronger and stronger."
The HGTV star, 39, also shared one of their pics, taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on her own Instagram page, writing, "Never forget to celebrate the wins."
Christina and Josh, her third husband, began dating in March 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official the following July—weeks after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 3. In early April 2022, a source told E! News that Christina and Josh had recently married in a private ceremony.
Christina, who shares daughter Taylor El Moussa, 12, and son Brayden El Moussa, 7, with first ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, has occasionally faced and brushed off criticism from fans over her relationship with Josh since they first started dating.
"We decided whats in the past, is in the past," she wrote on Instagram in July 2021. "We aren't looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake."
She continued, "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect…. So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."