Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hall Pokes Fun at Critics as Couple Celebrates 2 Years Together

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are celebrating two years together and aren't letting their critics get them down.

On March 31, the Christina on the Coast star's husband shared three pics of the couple on his Instagram, joking, '"How long will this one last? ..03/2023 03/2022 03/2021."

Christina took to the comment section to write "Better be" with an infinity sign emoji.

Josh replied, "@thechristinahall You know we can't be broken, we just get stronger and stronger."

The HGTV star, 39, also shared one of their pics, taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on her own Instagram page, writing, "Never forget to celebrate the wins."

Christina and Josh, her third husband, began dating in March 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official the following July—weeks after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 3. In early April 2022, a source told E! News that Christina and Josh had recently married in a private ceremony.