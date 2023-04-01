Dwyane Wade Asks Daughter Zaya to Change His Phone Contact to This After Hall of Fame Honor

This moment of joy is a slam dunk.
After learning that he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, Dwyane Wade comically celebrated the milestone by asking daughter Zaya Wade, 15, to update his contact information in her phone.
"You got to know change my name from D-A-D to H-O-F in your phone," the retired NBA star told her as they shared a hug in honor of the news, as seen in an April 1 TikTok video. "I know you got ‘Dad' in there. Take it out and put ‘H-O-F' for a while."
Earlier in the TikTok, Dwyane was seen being told over the phone about his unanimous vote into the Hall of Fame. "That's the call," Dwyane said at the time. "The call that I've watched people get for a long time."
After learning of the exciting milestone, Zaya was seen throwing her hands up in the air and clapping to cheer her dad on.
Dwyane also shared the footage to his Instagram April 1, where he received praise from wife Gabrielle Union and his son Zaire Wade, 21, who he shares with ex Siohvaughn Funches along with Zaya.
"Love you OG," Zaire commented, joking, "I woulda pushed you in the pool." Meanwhile, Gabrielle wrote "So proud" next to five red-heart emojis.
The sweet moment marks just one of many occasions where the Wade family has celebrated each other's successes.
Last month, Gabrielle and Dwyane sat front row at Zaya's runway debut to cheer her on. At the time, the teen walked in Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show on March 7 wearing an olive green ensemble paired with a brown bag and heels.
Dwyane was sure to share footage of Zaya's milestone on his Instagram Story with the words, "I'm not crying, you are."