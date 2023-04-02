Chef Jet Tila Shares What’s in His Kitchen Including a Must-Have That Makes Cleaning Pans So Much Easier

We interviewed Jet Tila because we think you'll like his picks. Jet is a paid spokesperson for Dawn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Chef Jet Tila shared, "The kitchen is special because it's the heart of the home. Where we gather, talk, cook, and spend most of our family time." That's why it's so important for Jet to take the best care of his space and all of the kitchen tools he relies on daily.

He explained, "I learned the importance of keeping such a special place clean early in my career when I was working as a dishwasher in my family's restaurant. As a dishwasher, I played a critical role in the restaurant operation because without me, cooks don't have their pots or pans and customers don't get their food on time. That's why I've partnered with Dawn Professional to announce their all-new Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot and Pan, which is built for dishwashers. It helps reduce scrubbing by 50% versus Dawn non-concentrated and reduces the amount of time it takes for dishes to soak."

In an exclusive E! interview, Jet shares the must-haves from his kitchen and shares insights to make cooking and cleaning so much easier. If you want more insights from Jet, tune into Food Network on Sunday nights at 8 PM to watch Tournament of Champions.