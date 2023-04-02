Exclusive

Chef Jet Tila Shares What’s in His Kitchen Including a Must-Have That Makes Cleaning Pans So Much Easier

Food Network star Jet Tila recommends these cooking tools, kitchen gadgets, and cleaning products to E! shoppers.

Apr 02, 2023
E! Insider Shop Jet Tila What's in My KitchenCourtesy of Jet Tila

We interviewed Jet Tila because we think you'll like his picks. Jet is a paid spokesperson for Dawn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Chef Jet Tila shared, "The kitchen is special because it's the heart of the home. Where we gather, talk, cook, and spend most of our family time." That's why it's so important for Jet to take the best care of his space and all of the kitchen tools he relies on daily.

He explained, "I learned the importance of keeping such a special place clean early in my career when I was working as a dishwasher in my family's restaurant. As a dishwasher, I played a critical role in the restaurant operation because without me, cooks don't have their pots or pans and customers don't get their food on time. That's why I've partnered with Dawn Professional to announce their all-new Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot and Pan, which is built for dishwashers. It helps reduce scrubbing by 50% versus Dawn non-concentrated and reduces the amount of time it takes for dishes to soak."

In an exclusive E! interview, Jet shares the must-haves from his kitchen and shares insights to make cooking and cleaning so much easier. If you want more insights from Jet, tune into Food Network on Sunday nights at 8 PM to watch Tournament of Champions.

Save 56% On the Nespresso Vertuo Machine To Enjoy Barista-Quality Espresso and Coffee at Home

Jet Tila's Kitchen Essentials

Dawn Professional Heavy Duty

"I trust Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Manual Pot and Pan in my restaurants and recommend it for any person with professional grade appliances at home. Anyone who's operating a professional kitchen at home should carry it through end to end, and use professional cleaning products as a part of their setup. I trust Dawn Professional Heavy Duty because it helps me reduce scrubbing and soaking time for my toughest baked-on and caked-on messes."

$30
$28
Amazon
$30
Staples

Hicoup Wine Opener- Professional Corkscrews for Wine Bottles w/ Foil Cutter and Cap Remover

"You're grown up now, it's time to own a wine key! Looks complicated, but quick to learn and there's a sophistication to using a proper key."

This product comes in 21 colors and has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27
$14
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer

"I use an air fryer almost daily to cook, reheat and all for all meal periods. I love the ninja because it has great capacity and can grill as well!"

This pick has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$300
$200
Amazon
$280
QVC
$280
$260
Kohl's

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker

"My wife and I believe our day can only start until we have that first cup of coffee! Our favorite drip machine is this one. If you aren't fussy, it will just brew. But once you start exploring the world of temperature, saturation, grind and pour over, this maker will keep up with you!"

$330
$275
Amazon
$330
Breville
$330
Williams-Sonoma

World Market Julian Gold Hammered Party Tub

"I think it's the small details that make a dinner party. I always make a self serve bar for soft and hard drinks and love a nice ice bucket."

$40
World Market

Shun Classic Chef's Knife

"Every chef/cook needs a knife that can do almost all. The 10-inch is my favorite size. It can seem daunting but a larger knife does more work for you once you learn how."

$190
Amazon
$200
Williams-Sonoma
$250
$200
Sur La Table

Staub Cast Iron Oval Cocotte

"Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Ovens are my goto everything pot/pan. From Soup making, to braising, deep fry and even stir fry they are my super pot."

This cast iron pan comes in many colors.

$450
Amazon
$493
$345
Wayfair
$643
$450
Nordstrom

1ofAKindLiveEdge Cutting Board

"The perfect cutting board does many jobs.  It's also a charcuterie board, a display board, and it becomes the centerpiece to your kitchen."

$254
$178
Etsy

Still shopping? You'll love these kitchen must-haves from Alicia Silverstone.

—Originally published April 2, 2023 at 5 AM PT.

