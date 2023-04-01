Céline Dion Is Feeling the 55th Birthday Love Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Céline Dion is feeling the power of love as she marks her first birthday since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.
The Grammy winner turned 55 on March 30 and received many birthday wishes from fans and friends, including Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan—her co-stars in the upcoming movie Love Again.
"Just like our movie, you are a real-life fairy godmother," Priyanka said in a Reels video, standing beside the Outlander actor, who added, "Thank you for giving the world your love and your music."
The actress continued, "We are so lucky to know you and we're wishing you your best birthday yet."
On March 31, the video, which promoted a phone number for fans to text to leave birthday messages for Céline, was shared on the singer's Facebook page. "What a lovely message!" she said in the post. "I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!"
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared her message three months after revealing that she has been battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, and had to postpone her tour.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said in an emotional video posted on her Instagram in December 2022. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome."
The pop star said that her condition is the cause of recent spams she's been experiencing. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said. "It hurts me to tell you today. This means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."
Céline, mother of sons René-Charles Angélil, 22, and twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil, 12, continued, "I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope."
The singer thanked her fans for their supportive messages on her social media pages. "This means a lot to me," she said. "I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again really soon."