Céline Dion Is Feeling the 55th Birthday Love Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Watch : Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

Céline Dion is feeling the power of love as she marks her first birthday since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

The Grammy winner turned 55 on March 30 and received many birthday wishes from fans and friends, including Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan—her co-stars in the upcoming movie Love Again.

"Just like our movie, you are a real-life fairy godmother," Priyanka said in a Reels video, standing beside the Outlander actor, who added, "Thank you for giving the world your love and your music."

The actress continued, "We are so lucky to know you and we're wishing you your best birthday yet."

On March 31, the video, which promoted a phone number for fans to text to leave birthday messages for Céline, was shared on the singer's Facebook page. "What a lovely message!" she said in the post. "I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!"