Elite's Arón Piper Turns Up the Heat in Shirtless Selfie

Arón Piper, who starred as Ander Muñoz in Netflix’s Elite, shared a steamy shirtless selfie. See the head-turning photo.

Arón Piper just shared an elite shirtless selfie.

The 26-year-old actor, who played Ander Muñoz in Netflix's Elite, turned heads by sharing a mirror selfie sans shirt. In the pic posted to his Instagram March 31, Arón is seen smiling while holding his middle finger up.

In response to the steamy snap, one user wrote, "The internet is about to break."

Arón's shirtless pic, which was shared in an Instagram carousel, was accompanied by a selfie of himself rocking a black beanie and a snap of himself and rapper Polimá Westcoast posing with a large teddy bear. 

The post also included a video of Arón, who performed in Amsterdam as part of his 2023 Europe tour on March 31, walking onstage in front of a crowd.

"GRACIAS COMPAÑERXS," the "Nieve" singer captioned the series of moments. "LAST SHOW TONITE!!!!!" 

Back in 2021, after releasing his debut EP Nieve, Arón shared what inspired his passion for both acting and music.

The star, who said that he came to his dad with a dream of being an actor at age 12, credited both crafts as an emotional outlet.

"It's been hard for me to deal with my emotions and that's because I feel like everything affects me pretty much," he told Numéro Netherlands magazine at the time. "It's a fight between my way to adapt to things and how I get affected by everything that surrounds me. Being an actor saved me from that because it's a different way to express deeper emotions. My career as musician is pretty similar, but with music I can express my own feelings."

