Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Lancôme, StriVectin, Clinique, and More

It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Lancôme, StriVectin, Clinique, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Get luminous, long-looking lashes with this mascara from Lancôme. In a consumer study conducted by the brand, out of 103 women, 95% saw an instant lash lift, 94% saw instant volume, and 90% saw clump-free lashes. The waterproof version is on sale too.
This mascara has 103.4K+ Sephora Loves. A fan of the mascara raved, "Holy grail! Best. Mascara. Ever. Brush is amazing, formula is amazing, makes you look like you're wearing falsies and barely runs."
Another customer said, "Buy it! Best mascara ever! My lashes are so little and this makes me look big eyed!"
StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller
Address those horizontal lines on your neck with this roller serum. It also improves the appearance of definition along the jawline, according to the brand
A fan of the serum said, "I SAW RESULTS IN JUST A FEW DAYS. I TOOK A BEFORE AND AFTER PICTURE AND THE RESULTS WERE LITERALLY AMAZING. I WILL BUY THIS PRODUCT AGAIN FOR SURE!!"
Another gushed, "I had weight loss surgery and have dropped a considerable amount of weight in my face and neck. This is the only thing that has kept me from the turkey neck looking skin. I won't be without this serum."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
Clinique Cleansers
There are many Clinique cleansers on sale today for different skin types. Find the best pick for you here.
