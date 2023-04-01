Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Shares She Suffered Septic Miscarriage

Watch : Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Selling Sunset cast member Mary Fitzgerald has revealed that amid her journey to have a second child, she suffered a miscarriage with complications that warranted surgery.

In an emotional March 31 Instagram video, the Netflix reality star said that she and husband Romain Bonnet conceived during a trip to Bali. "Unfortunately, that didn't work out," she said. "On top of the miscarriage, also had what they apparently call septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that."

The 42-year-old continued, "I've been very silent for a long time, but the reason why I'm speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this, and it is not easy. I needed a minute because there's so many eyes on me and everyone judges. It has been rough to say the least."

Mary, who has a 26-year-old son, Austin Babbitt, from a previous relationship, expressed optimism that she and Romain will eventually succeed in expanding their family. "But there's still hope," she said, tearfully. "I'm going to continue to share [my journey] and we are going to have very good news very soon."