Save 56% On the Nespresso Vertuo Machine To Enjoy Barista-Quality Espresso and Coffee at Home

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If going to your favorite coffee shop is a part of your daily ritual, those costs really do add up. Save some money in the long run by becoming your own barista at home. You may be shaking your head at the possibility that you can brew a beverage that's up to your standards. However, you just need the right machine in your life. For anyone who has been contemplating buying a Nespresso Vertuo machine, here's your sign.
For a limited time, you can save $118 on a Nespresso Vertuo by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother or the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe by De'Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother when you shop at Bloomingdale's. Right now, both machines are listed with a $190 price tag. However, you can get one for just $152 (final discount applied at checkout). Normally, you'd spend $270.
Brew a wide variety of espressos, double espressos, coffees, and more beverages with a barista-level quality from the comfort of your own home. Shop before this 57% discount disappears!
Nespresso Vertuo by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother
This Nespresso Vertuo has the Aeroccino3 milk frother, which you can use to create smooth hot or cold milk froth for your cappuccinos and lattes. This simple-to-use machine brews coffee and espresso in four coffee sizes. The heat-up time is only 20 seconds. It doesn't get easier than that.
Don't forget that the final discount is applied at checkout.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe by De'Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother
Use this to brew espressos and coffee. It has a milk frother for hot or cold milk. It's a compact, smart device made from recycled materials. This machine comes with a complimentary starter set of Nespresso coffee pods.
Remember, you'll see the final price at checkout.
If you're on the fence about shopping, let these reviewers convince you that this is a necessity for all coffee fanatics.
Nespresso Vertuo Reviews
A shopper raved, "I bought my machine about a week ago and I am OBSESSED already. I've never been much of an at-home coffee drinker but nespresso has definitely changed that. This is by far the best coffee machine I've ever owned and some of the best coffee I've ever had. This has been the absolute best purchase I've made in a long time!"
Another gushed, "2 Years and Going Strong! I received my Vertuo Next for Christmas in 2020. After receiving it I was so excited until I was reading reviews saying how terrible the machine, problems with leaking, etc. I got nervous as to whether I should ask the gifted to return the machine for a different model. However, I thought to give it a fighting change. Over 2 years later and the thing is still working like a pro! I've gotten several others to get Nespresso machines after serving them drinks made on my Next. If you're thinking of getting this machine but are scared of the negative reviews, GET IT!"
Someone reviewed, "I was thinking and thinking about buying this machine for quite some time. I finally just went for it, and I couldn't be happier. The coffee quality and taste is leagues better than Keurig. So happy with my purchase."
"This machine is small but powerful. It makes a great cup of coffee while taking up little counter space - exactly what I was looking for," a shopper wrote.
A reviewer explained, "This is the perfect product for my one cup a day fix, if I need more, I simply throw in another pod and have one more cup. Love it."
A shopper shared, "This allows you to make high-quality coffee at home. It's very convenient and simple to use, and once you've perfected your recipe, you'll have coffee love every day."
