Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate and Brother Tristan Released From Romanian Jail

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is out of jail.

A spokesperson for Andrew, a former kickboxer, and his brother Tristan told NBC News that the brothers would be released March 31 from a detention center in Romania and placed on house arrest. Andrew later confirmed on social media that he was back home.

The men, along with two Romanian women, were arrested last December over allegations of sex trafficking and human trafficking; however, no charges have been formally brought against the group, per NBC News.

Upon his release, Andrew uploaded a video on Twitter of him smoking a cigar and pacing around a room.

"Since last year ive been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time," he wrote. "Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I cant stand my phone. Some habits die hard."