Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate and Brother Tristan Released From Romanian Jail

Andrew Tate, a controversial social media influencer, and his brother Tristan were released on house arrest after being detained last December over human trafficking charges, according to NBC News.

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is out of jail.

A spokesperson for Andrew, a former kickboxer, and his brother Tristan told NBC News that the brothers would be released March 31 from a detention center in Romania and placed on house arrest. Andrew later confirmed on social media that he was back home.

The men, along with two Romanian women, were arrested last December over allegations of sex trafficking and human trafficking; however, no charges have been formally brought against the group, per NBC News. 

Upon his release, Andrew uploaded a video on Twitter of him smoking a cigar and pacing around a room.

"Since last year ive been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time," he wrote. "Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I cant stand my phone. Some habits die hard."

Previously, the brothers had appealed three times to end their detention, which had been continuously extended since their December arrest, per NBC News. The outlet reported that Romanian authorities opted to keep the brothers, as well as the other two suspects, in jail as a judge considered the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" amid the investigation.

Andreea Alexandru/AP/Shutterstock

The investigation into the alleged crimes also saw Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets seize 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash from Andrew's home near Bucharest, Romania, per NBC News.

E! News has reached out to the Tate's rep for comment and has not heard back.

