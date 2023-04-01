Reese Witherspoon Ditches Her Wedding Ring While Out in Nashville Amid Jim Toth Divorce

Watch : Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

Reese Witherspoon is out on the town as a single woman.

The Big Little Lies actress was photographed out in Nashville without her wedding ring about a week after announcing her divorce from husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage.

For the outing, Reese kept it chic in a blue and white stripped button-down shirt, white pants and a nude straw hat. The 47-year-old accessorized with a matching brown belt, heels and crossbody bag and topped off her look black sunglasses as she talked on the phone.

After Reese and Jim—who are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth split, a source told E! News that the breakup was an amicable one.

"There is no drama, no event or reason," the source shared. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child."

The insider also noted their shared goal of raising their son, saying, "You will see them out there co-parenting together."