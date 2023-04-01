Reese Witherspoon Ditches Her Wedding Ring While Out in Nashville Amid Jim Toth Divorce

Reese Witherspoon is out on the town as a single woman.
The Big Little Lies actress was photographed out in Nashville without her wedding ring about a week after announcing her divorce from husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage.
For the outing, Reese kept it chic in a blue and white stripped button-down shirt, white pants and a nude straw hat. The 47-year-old accessorized with a matching brown belt, heels and crossbody bag and topped off her look black sunglasses as she talked on the phone.
After Reese and Jim—who are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth split, a source told E! News that the breakup was an amicable one.
"There is no drama, no event or reason," the source shared. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child."
The insider also noted their shared goal of raising their son, saying, "You will see them out there co-parenting together."
On March 24, the pair released a joint statement detailing their split.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the exes wrote on Instagram March 24, "and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
Reese and the former CAA talent agent first met at a friend's house in 2010, before tying the knot at the Morning Show star's Ojai, California, home.
"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it,'" Reese told ELLE in 2012. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."
Reese is also mom to Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Throughout the years, she's shown off her tight knit bond with her kids. In fact, Reese's eldest child wished her a happy birthday two days before the split was announced.
"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this legendary lady I'm lucky enough to call my mama!" Ava wrote on Instagram March 22. "She is truly a force of nature. While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she's accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person."
